Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Humiliated By Alex Rodriguez

Strike three! Alex Rodriguez is out! Although the latest tabloid headlines didn’t explicitly say this, it might as well have when it suggested Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding is off and the relationship is over. Ironically, before this headline made news, talk of the iconic duo’s romance mending also made news. Gossip Cop eagerly investigates these competing narratives.

(In Touch)

No More Wedding, No More Relationship?

The popular tabloid, In Touch, blasted headlines yelling Lopez was not only humiliated by Rodriguez but that their relationship lay in ruins, so no more wedding on the horizon. One source straightforwardly assures, “It’s over. And the real shocker is Alex dumped Jennifer over text!” Very interesting one might think, it seems unlikely that the legendary baseball player well known as A-Rod would end a four-year relationship with one of the steamiest celebrities of our generation via text.

Sources ramble on about the supposed scandal, claiming, “She’s embarrassed and humiliated. She’s also angry. She’s even refusing to return his $5 million engagement ring. A diva move? Sure, but who can blame her?” They add, “She knew they were having problems, but then he just ended it.”

Madison and the Mystery Man

Really, the rumors didn’t start flying until Bravo personality Craig Conover accused his co-star Madison LeCroy of having an affair with a claimed man, further alleging that the blonde salon owner flew to Miami to sleep with an ex MLB player. Although the name was initially bleeped, it soon leaked that the mystery man was indeed the retired Yankee slugger. However, LeCroy completely refuted the allegations. “He contacted me, and yes, we DM’ed. But other than that, there was nothing,” she insisted.

Fast forward a couple of days and the rumors deepened as Instagram bloodhounds discovered Rodriguez not only followed LeCroy on the social platform but also liked a few of her photos. Once the cheating speculation intensified, though, he apparently unliked the single mom’s photos.

What’s more, sources heard Madison LeCroy say via a podcast hosted by Danni Baird that months before “they were FaceTiming or something.” Then, she further confessed that she and A-Rod had spoken on the phone, but never been physical and assured listeners that he’d never physically cheated on Lopez with her.

Rodriguez’s Rough Past

Unfortunately, these rumors aren’t so difficult to believe thanks to Rodriguez’s rough past. He already holds a reputation as a player (in more ways than one) and according to the book, House of Outrageous Fortune: Fifteen Central Park West, The World’s Most Powerful Address, Rodriguez has a history of engaging prostitutes day and night at his old Manhattan Condo. Other sources allege, “Alex also made countless visits to strip joints and sex clubs. Does a tiger like that ever change his stripes? I don’t think so.” But Lopez does, and that’s much more important!

Deja Vu Troubles For the Couple

Yet, the same tabloid also reminds readers that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have persevered through previous cheating scandals before. After four months of dating in 2017, fitness model Lauren Hunter revealed she’d been Rodriguez’s mistress for five years after meeting in a Hollywood gym. She provided explicit details of their escapades and went as far as to guess that “In bed with J.Lo, he’s probably picturing me. He likes me to always wear heels and lingerie and outfits, dress up as a schoolgirl.” Reps for Rodriguez provided no comments on the matter.

Then, after the couple’s proposal in 2019, a former baseball teammate Jose Canseco took to Twitter, tweeting “Alex was cheating on Jennifer with my ex-wife Jessica… poor girl has no idea who he really is.” Jessica denied the entire affair, but the drama hardly ends there.

A British playboy model, Zoe Gregory also accused Rodriguez of pursuing her in December of 2018. “While getting ready to marry Jennifer, he was asking me for sex videos, demanding we hook up and asking me to make arrangements with other girls,” she said. Yet again, this remains invalidated, leaving readers to wonder about the basis of the previous claims as well.

Sorting Through Their Tangled Lives

Literally, the day after this hoopla surfaced, Lopez and Rodriguez pushed back in a joint statement, assuring there was no breakup and that they were working through some things. Of course, the tabloids tried pitting them against each other once more by revealing a statement Lopez discussed in an interview about the pair postponing wedding plans twice in 2020 and that they weren’t really in a rush to wed anyways. Let’s be real- nearly everyone understands delaying any major event during the year we will all remember as corona-stained. This certainly doesn’t suggest a cheating scandal commenced.

Provided this In Touch story was set to soar before Lopez and Rodriguez rejected the accusations, it only serves as silly entertainment. Gossip Cop didn’t even need a source to validate the story because the couple has already done it themselves!



Of course, this also isn’t the first time tabloids have taken interest in the duo’s relationship. Last January, a different tabloid flipped the narrative and suggested Lopez was planning to dump Rodriguez for ex-fiance Ben Affleck. And in fact, Gossip Cop recently refuted an uncannily similar Star report claiming Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were struggling amid cheating rumors. Both times, a spokesperson for the Puerto Rican actress denied the story.

