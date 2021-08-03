Gossip Cop

Jennifer Lopez in a brown dress with Ben Affleck in a navy suit Baby Buzz Report: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Want To Have Twins Together

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez planning to have a baby or two? One report says the Gigli stars are fast-tracking their romance and want to get a surrogate as soon as possible. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Ben & Jen’s Crib Notes’ According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is set on baby-making with Affleck and wants […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Host Alex Trebek faces three contestants on the stage of Jeopardy! News ‘Jeopardy!’ Forced To Clarify Rules After Fans Complain Of Contestant’s ‘Annoying’ Answer Style

A Jeopardy! contestant’s unconventional way of phrasing his answers has caused him to run afoul of the trivia game show’s formidable fans, ultimately resulting in the show clarifying its most famous rule. Matt Amodio may be riding high on a nine-game winning streak, but that doesn’t mean fans of the long-running game show are forgiving […]

 by Brianna Morton
Wendy Williams sitting in a chair speaking into a microphone Celebrities Friends ‘Fear’ That ‘Desperate’ Wendy Williams Is ‘Out Of Control’?

Are Wendy Williams’ friends fearing she’s out of control while on the hunt for her next boyfriend? One tabloid claims the “TV queen” has been on a “downward spiral” ever since her divorce from Kevin Hunter. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Cougar’ Wendy Williams On ‘Frantic Hunt For True Love’? This week, the Globe reports Wendy Williams […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Kit Harington smiling News Why You Haven’t Seen Kit Harington Acting In A While?

What happened to Kit Harington? The Game of Thrones star was an a-lister during the show’s run, but he hasn’t been in films much these days. Harington recently cleared the air on his mental health issues and subsequent sabbatical, and Gossip Cop can fill you in. A Break From Acting May of 2019 was a […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Baby Buzz

Report: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Want To Have Twins Together

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 pm, August 3, 2021
Jennifer Lopez in a brown dress with Ben Affleck in a navy suit
(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez planning to have a baby or two? One report says the Gigli stars are fast-tracking their romance and want to get a surrogate as soon as possible. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben & Jen’s Crib Notes’

According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is set on baby-making with Affleck and wants to hire a surrogate. The couple is reportedly madly in love and they’re already discussing marriage and family-building. A source explains why Lopez is in a rush: “so they can have a baby in their arms – quite possibly twins – soon after their wedding next spring or summer.”

The couple already has five children between them from previous marriages, but the more the merrier. An insider says, “Jen’s convinced it’s her and Ben’s destiny to raise a beautiful big, blended family.” Surrogacy is increasingly popular in Hollywood. Lopez is turning to the likes of Kim Kardashian for advice on making it happen.

Lopez’s reunion with Affleck is a dream come true. A source explains, “when she and Ben were first together, they talked so much about their future kids. They even had names picked out.” All this time later, she’ll finally be able to fulfill her baby dream. Lucky for Lopez, Affleck is on the same page and wants kids too.

She’s Talked About Having More Kids

Look, Gossip Cop is as excited as anyone else that Bennifer is back together, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. They’ve only been dating since April and the Enquirer is already predicting their wedding and baby schedule. They’ve barely been together for 100 days, and Lopez has never been hasty about having kids.

For what it’s worth, Lopez was open to having more children with Alex Rodriguez. She told People in December 2019, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” She and Rodriguez were together for years and spent another year together after this comment, but they didn’t have children.

This seems to confirm that Lopez wouldn’t want to have children until she and Affleck got married, but that’s more speculation than anything else. She’s yet to give an interview about Affleck, which makes these supposed insiders all the less trustworthy.

Bogus Stories Abound

The main reason Gossip Cop can’t trust this report is because of the Enquirer’s terrible track record on Lopez stories. It recently claimed Lopez was trying to keep her reunion with Affleck on the down low, but she made it Instagram official just weeks later. It then claimed Affleck wanted to quash Affleck’s bad habits and that Lopez was disgusted by him. Those stories go completely unmentioned in this baby story, and for good reason: They were completely made up.

We’ll also point out that this tabloid promised that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins last March, yet no babies ever came. Twins are a trope, as are celebrity pregnancies. Lopez was open to more kids in 2019, but she’s yet to open up about her relationship with Affleck to the press. For now, they’re content to galavant around the world on a luxury yacht. They appear to be in no rush to settle down.

