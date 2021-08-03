Report: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Want To Have Twins Together

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez planning to have a baby or two? One report says the Gigli stars are fast-tracking their romance and want to get a surrogate as soon as possible. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Ben & Jen’s Crib Notes’

According to the National Enquirer, Lopez is set on baby-making with Affleck and wants to hire a surrogate. The couple is reportedly madly in love and they’re already discussing marriage and family-building. A source explains why Lopez is in a rush: “so they can have a baby in their arms – quite possibly twins – soon after their wedding next spring or summer.”

The couple already has five children between them from previous marriages, but the more the merrier. An insider says, “Jen’s convinced it’s her and Ben’s destiny to raise a beautiful big, blended family.” Surrogacy is increasingly popular in Hollywood. Lopez is turning to the likes of Kim Kardashian for advice on making it happen.

Lopez’s reunion with Affleck is a dream come true. A source explains, “when she and Ben were first together, they talked so much about their future kids. They even had names picked out.” All this time later, she’ll finally be able to fulfill her baby dream. Lucky for Lopez, Affleck is on the same page and wants kids too.

She’s Talked About Having More Kids

Look, Gossip Cop is as excited as anyone else that Bennifer is back together, but let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. They’ve only been dating since April and the Enquirer is already predicting their wedding and baby schedule. They’ve barely been together for 100 days, and Lopez has never been hasty about having kids.

For what it’s worth, Lopez was open to having more children with Alex Rodriguez. She told People in December 2019, “I don’t know that it’s in God’s plan but I would like to try. I’m so open to it!” She and Rodriguez were together for years and spent another year together after this comment, but they didn’t have children.

This seems to confirm that Lopez wouldn’t want to have children until she and Affleck got married, but that’s more speculation than anything else. She’s yet to give an interview about Affleck, which makes these supposed insiders all the less trustworthy.

Bogus Stories Abound

The main reason Gossip Cop can’t trust this report is because of the Enquirer’s terrible track record on Lopez stories. It recently claimed Lopez was trying to keep her reunion with Affleck on the down low, but she made it Instagram official just weeks later. It then claimed Affleck wanted to quash Affleck’s bad habits and that Lopez was disgusted by him. Those stories go completely unmentioned in this baby story, and for good reason: They were completely made up.

We’ll also point out that this tabloid promised that Kate Middleton was pregnant with twins last March, yet no babies ever came. Twins are a trope, as are celebrity pregnancies. Lopez was open to more kids in 2019, but she’s yet to open up about her relationship with Affleck to the press. For now, they’re content to galavant around the world on a luxury yacht. They appear to be in no rush to settle down.

