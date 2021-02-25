Report: Jennifer Lopez ‘Aiming For The Oval Office’

A new report claims that Jennifer Lopez is running for president. Gossip Cop is taking a look at the story. Here’s what we know.

Jennifer Lopez For President?

In the past, there have been quite a few celebrities who have taken politics very seriously and ran for an office of some sort. According to the National Enquirer, the “Jenny from the Block” singer has now developed a taste for politics after her riveting performance at Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

“Jennifer is one of the most powerful stars in the world, yet nothing she’s experienced compared to the power she felt being in Washington D.C.,” a source says. The tipster adds that Lopez “plans to spend a lot more time in D.C. — expect her to be way more involved with political issues.”

Jennifer Lopez Is An Entertainer First

Gossip Cop doesn’t believe that Jennifer Lopez is planning on getting too deep into politics. The Selena actress hasn’t spoken about running for president or any office for that matter. While the singer’s performance at the inauguration was very moving, it was Lopez doing what she does best: sing. During former President Trump’s term, the entertainer used her platform to speak out against certain policies. After her performance for the Super Bowl LIV, the singer took to social media to further explain the political message behind the show.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world, to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are. Other people can try to build walls, keep us out, or put us in cages. We are proud to recognize that all of us together is what makes this beautiful country truly great,” the singer wrote.

J.Lo Is Already Busy

Jennifer Lopez also has her hands full with her busy career. The actress will be starring opposite Josh Duhamel in the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding as well as working on Netflix’s The Mother.

In regards to the Enquirer, Gossip Cop remains skeptical of the tabloid given how many times it has been debunked by us in the past. Months ago, the paper alleged that Jennifer Lopez demanded that Alex Rodriguez needed to get a job. The same outlet also claimed that Lopez was disgusted by Rodriguez’s weight gain. Gossip Cop busted these ridiculous reports at the time, and it still looks like the tabloid has no idea what’s going on the Lopez.

