Report: Jennifer Lawrence Tired Of Being 'Stay-At-Home Wife,' Heading Towards Split With Cooke Maroney

Why would Lawrence need to ditch her friends and dive into the art gallery scene just because she married an art gallery director? What century is this writer living in where a wife would need to abandon everything about her past life now that she’s married? Maroney fell in love with Lawrence during her supposed “glamour, parties and booze” phase, so why would he suddenly “force” her to change everything about her lifestyle now that they’re married? It just doesn’t make any sense and is in no way backed up by any concrete evidence.