Report Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant While Shooting New Movie In New Orleans

Is Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child? That’s the story in one tabloid this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Jennifer Lawrence Inspired By Emma Stone To Have A Baby?

This week Life & Style reports Jennifer Lawrence has a baby on board while shooting her new movie in New Orleans. According to the article, gossipers are “buzzing” that Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are getting ready to welcome their first child. The tabloid points to a picture of Lawrence on the set of her new film, Red, White and Water sporting what sources claim is a baby bump.

An insider tells the tabloid, “Jen loves kids, but she’s always been apprehensive about becoming a mom herself,” adding, “That is, until her BFFs started having babies!” The tabloid mentions how Lawrence’s friends Emma Stone and Amy Schumer recently welcomed kids of their own. “That definitely pushed up Jen’s plans,” claims the insider, “Now, she can’t wait to have a little one too.”

Jennifer Lawrence Ready For Motherhood?

So, is it true Lawrence is getting ready to welcome her first child to the world? While anything’s possible, it doesn’t seem likely. Lawrence just returned from a two-year long hiatus so the timing of this big step doesn’t seem plausible. Furthermore, Lawrence was just seen smoking a cigarette outside of a bar in New Orleans, which wouldn’t be a good look if she really were pregnant.

Additionally, the picture the outlet provides doesn’t prove anything. It’s only offensive to suggest female celebrities are pregnant any time their stomachs appear anything other than flat. Besides, in her new film Lawrence is portraying a war veteran and has been seen stripped of her usual glam. It wouldn’t be outrageous to assume this role didn’t require a rigorous diet or fitness regimen, and the look is likely just Lawrence in character.

An Old Tune For The Tabloids

This is far from the first time we’ve covered a false pregnancy story about Lawrence. Ever since she and Maroney tied the knot, the tabloids have been relentless in predicting when they’re going to have a baby. Not long ago, New Idea reported Lawrence had a baby on the way. Then OK! published a similar report claiming Lawrence was inspired by Emma Stone to have a baby. Woman’s Day also alleged Lawrence had a “dream baby on board.” In time, all of these reports were proven wrong. It’s likely this report from Life & Style won’t amount to anything either.

More News From Gossip Cop

How Jennifer Lawrence Feels About Her Nude Scenes

Jennifer Lawrence’s Busy Career Causing Marital Problems?

Report: Natalie Portman Pregnant With Baby #3

Is Leonardo DiCaprio About To Be A Dad? Multiple Reports Say Camila Morrone Is Pregnant