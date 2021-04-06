Report: Jennifer Garner ‘Getting Cozy’ With Co-Star Edgar Ramirez

Has Jennifer Garner fallen in love? One story says she’s fallen head over heels with herYes Day co-star Edgar Ramirez. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Edgar And Jen Getting Cozy’

According to OK!, Edgar Ramirez has been on Jennifer Garner’s mind since they filmed Yes Day together. Garner recently said, “I kept adding a kiss to a scene because his lips are so just… he’s so delicious.” A source says the two “spent all their free time in each other’s trailers and passed notes to each other like kids with crushes.”

Since the movie wrapped, an insider says “they’ve been meeting for cozy dinners in at her place a few nights a week and talking on the phone constantly to stay connected.” Garner seems to be falling in love. The article concludes with a source adding “friends say Jen’s hoping things get more serious because Edgar’s just the greatest guy.”

An Old Story

Real friends of Garner would never talk to tabloids. Garner and Ramirez filmed Yes Day way back in 2019, and tabloids were quick to backtrack to invent this love story. Woman’s Day claimed Garner and Ramirez had a blossoming romance on set. That story also claimed that Garner “often hangs out in his trailer.” OK! is just rehashing this old narrative because the movie finally came out.

Gerner’s Not Looking For Love

It’s true that Garner and Ramirez got along very well. She wished him a happy birthday. She did cheekily add some kissing scenes to Yes Day because he was “delicious.” When you see that comment in context, however, it sounds more like a cute anecdote than a serious confession.

Jennifer Garner Is Happily Single

Just last week this very same tabloid claimed Garner was husband-hunting. The Elektra star recently told People that “this is not the time” to look for a new man, and that she’s “okay when I’m in the house by myself.” Since her focus is on family and not a new relationship, Gossip Cop can comfortably squash this rumor. While she is happily single now, remember, this movie was filmed almost two years ago, and at the time, Garner was dating her now-ex-boyfriend, John Miller. Nothing about this story makes any sense, at all.

Celebrity Crushes Abound

OK! claimed A Star Is Born co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper dated, but they never did. Gossip Cop busted its story about Once Upon a Time In Hollywood co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt crushing on each other. Before that, it claimed Robert Pattinson was auditioning for the movie specifically “because of his monster crush on Margot Robbie,” but that was just another made-up crush. Celebrity crushes are an easy crutch for OK! to lean on, so you should just take these stories with a grain of salt. Garner and Ramirez are friends with chemistry, but they’re not dating.

