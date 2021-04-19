Report: Jennifer Garner ‘Can Finally Trust’ Ben Affleck Again And Resume Their Relationship

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s split now looks like the ideal Hollywood divorce. Both stars remained close and co-parent their kids, but one report said that things might be heating up between the two. Here’s what’s going on.

Ben Affleck Wins Over Jennifer Garner

“Ben & Jen Reunited?” declared one story in In Touch. The outlet asked if “divorce makes the heart grow fonder,” as it seemed like Garner and Affleck were closer than ever. An unnamed source close to the former couple told the outlet that the two certainly weren’t acting like divorcees. “Ben and Jen don’t just meet up because of the kids [Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel],” the tipster revealed. “They’ve also been hanging out, just the two of them. She feels she can finally trust him again now that he’s sober It’s like the wonderful guy that Jen married is back.”

Affleck, the magazine noted, has had an ongoing battle with sobriety, and Garner seemed to be the biggest positive influence in Affleck’s journey. That, of course, can only mean that romance won’t be far behind. “I think it’s only a matter of time before they officially get back together,” the anonymous insider concluded.

They’re Both Single

Admittedly, it’s a nice story, and with both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner being single at the same time, it’d certainly be a cute reunion. However, they’re still people, not characters in a Hallmark movie. Just because they’ve been able to work together to successfully and happily co-parent their children doesn’t mean that they want to get married again or anything like that. Their romantic relationship ended, period, and the fact that two parents have been seen together doesn’t mean that they’re giving love another go.

It’s been months since In Touch‘s original article was published and no romance has surfaced. Instead, they’ve been doing the same thing they’ve been doing for years: caring for their kids together. Like most families, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have been focused on figuring out how to keep themselves and their loved ones safe from the pandemic — that’s about it.

Rumor Has It

There’s also the fact that In Touch‘s past reporting on the stars has been spotty at best. For instance, the tabloid previously declared that Ben Affleck was going through a midlife crisis and doing everything from getting spray tans to dying his hair, worrying Jennifer Garner. In reality, there was no crisis and Garner wasn’t worried about her ex-husband. When Affleck was dating Ana de Armas, In Touch claimed that Garner had banned her from seeing her and Affleck’s kids. Obviously, that story wasn’t even remotely true. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are happy parents, and there’s no reason to listen to this outlet spout more nonsense.

