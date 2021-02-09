Report: Jennifer Aniston's 'New Man' Is Jason Sudeikis

A tabloid reports that Jennifer Aniston may have fallen for her newly single friend Jason Sudeikis. Gossip Cop investigates the report. Here’s what we know.
“Jen’s Got A New Man” reads the headline for a recent article by Woman’s Day. The outlet says that Aniston has proven to be the “ultimate comfort” for her longtime friend and We're The Millers co-star Jason Sudeikis after he recently split from Olivia Wilde. The magazine reveals that the actor is reeling from his breakup with Wilde, who reportedly is dating Harry Styles. Sources say that Sudeikis has been “pouring his heart out” to his longtime pal Aniston.
“Jason and Jennifer have been friends for some time, but this hard breakup of Jason’s has really bonded them. Jen has been on call for him ever since the news about Olivia and Harry’s relationship broke. At first, she was counseling him through it, but lately, there have been a lot more laughs than tears. There’s a real spark between them,” an insider reveals. Another informant claims that Aniston is ready to “open to someone again,” while another says that everyone in Aniston and Sudeikis’ lives would be thrilled if the two go together.
According to another source, Aniston and Sudeikis “are perfect for one another” and that “there was no denying they’ve always had a special connection when they’ve worked together.” Another tipster close to Sudeikis asserts that the Horrible Bosses star is “slowly coming back to life after Olvia dumped him and it’s all thanks to Jen.” The source adds, “I think he’d totally explore a romance with Jen, let’s face it, he’d be crazy not to. As rough as the past few months have been on Jason, he’s starting to come around to the idea that perhaps it’s fate.”
The tipster concludes that with the Friends star finally ready to date, it “wouldn’t have taken long for some eligible bachelor to snatch her up” if Sudeikis wasn't single. “Now,” the insider discloses, “it feels like they’re both in the right place at the right time to see if their friendship might turn into something more.”
So are the pair together? Or is the magazine just implying there’s a chance the two will date? The tabloid initially purports that Jennifer Aniston has a “new man” that is Jason Sudeikis. Yet the outlet backpedals from its headline and suggests that the former castmates should date. This isn't the only report Gossip Cop investigated that alleged Aniston and Sudeikis were romantically involved with one another. OK! recently claimed that friends were urging the two to give love a chance while a sister publication, Life & Style, argued that Sudeikis was one of the bachelors Aniston thought about dating. None of these accounts were true, which Gossip Cop believes is the same for the latest report.
While Olivia Wilde may have moved on, People reports that Sudeikis was devastated by his breakup from his longtime partner but that the former couple has transitioned into great co-parents. It’s too soon to say for sure if Sudeikis will move on anytime in the future, but we doubt it will be with Jennifer Aniston.
Additionally, Woman’s Day isn’t the most trustworthy source. The tabloid recently claimed that Jennifer Aniston dropped hints she was engaged to Brad Pitt. Before that, the magazine alleged that Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, was moving in with her father and Aniston. Now, the tabloid says that Aniston may be Sudeikis’ soulmate? Gossip Cop thinks it’s best readers don’t buy into these ridiculous stories.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
