 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Report: Jennifer Aniston No Longer Friends With 'Disgraced' Jimmy Kimmel

A
Ariel Gordon
2:00 pm, June 18, 2021
screenshot of Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Kimmel
(ABC)

Is Jennifer Aniston avoiding Jimmy Kimmel after his blackface scandal? That was one tabloid’s story last year. Gossip Cop investigates.

Jennifer Aniston ‘Unfriends’ Jimmy Kimmel?

Last July, the National Enquirer reported that Jennifer Aniston is no longer socializing with Jimmy Kimmel. The magazine asserted that Aniston has “dropped her disgraced pal like a bad habit” after Kimmel was caught in a blackface scandal. Last year, it was revealed Kimmel had worn blackface and used the N-word in various comedy sketched in the 1990s.

An inside source spilled to the tabloid, “It’s fairly obvious she thinks he’s radioactive and she wants to give him a wide berth until the scandal dies down,” adding, “She doesn’t want to be anywhere near him and that kind of backlash!” The insider asserts that may mean Aniston will be keeping her distance from Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney. “They all had plans to go away to Mexico together in the coming weeks, but Jen’s put that on hold and told them both it won’t be happening any time soon,” the source dished.

Aniston reportedly fears what associating with Kimmel could do to her own career. The source explains, “Jen is in full preservation mode,” adding, “She’s cut him off!” The tabloid’s sources then attests that Aniston believes this scandal could threaten her involvement in the then-in-the-works Friends reunion special. “She’s not going to dip her toe into this sordid mess,” contends the source, “Jimmy’s on his own, as far as she’s concerned.”

Jennifer Aniston Fears Friendship With Jimmy Kimmel ‘Could Wreck Her Career’?

So, has Aniston kept her distance from Kimmel? Not even close, and the tabloid was clearly aware there was no story here. First of all, Jennifer Aniston’s rep denied that the friendship has ended. Additionally, only a month after this report was published, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2020 Emmy Awards. The show included a hilarious bit with Aniston while they announced the award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series together. It’s clear Aniston was never scared to be seen with Kimmel.

Furthermore, despite the alleged insider’s concern, the Friends reunion went off without a hitch. Aniston’s role in the special was clearly never in jeopardy.

Jennifer Aniston’s Other Feuds

We’ve called out the National Enquirer before for inventing feuds for Aniston. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Aniston was arguing with her The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon. Then, the tabloid invented a bizarre feud between Aniston and Vera Farmiga. And most recently, the magazine purported that Aniston was feuding with Courtney Cox behind the scenes of the Friends reunion. The Enquirer is no authority on Aniston’s social life.

