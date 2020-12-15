Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt

Once Again, Aniston And Pitt Aren't Back Together

Sure, everyone does deserve good news after dealing with COVID-19, but what everyone doesn’t need are more lies and bogus tales. While the story may seem sweet, it’s also incorrect. Gossip Cop has stressed several times that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not back together. To imply that the actress could be engaged because she flashed a ring on social media is ridiculous. And to assert that out of everyone in the world, Pitt was the one who gave it to her is even more prosperous. We guess that the tabloid was looking for any excuse to pair the former spouses together.