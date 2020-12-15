Report: Jennifer Aniston 'Dropping Hints' She's Engaged To Brad Pitt

According to a tabloid, Jennifer Aniston has been dropping hints that she’s supposedly engaged to Brad Pitt. Seeing as how the two are rumored to be rekindling their romance often, Gossip Cop is looking into the tale. Here’s what we know.
According to a new article by Woman’s Day, Jennifer Aniston is apparently “dropping hints everywhere” that she’s secretly betrothed. The tabloid asserts that the actress showed off her new engagement ring on Instagram over the Thanksgiving holiday. Who is the man that supposedly captured the heart of Hollywood’s most popular actress? An insider reveals that an “engagement has been in the cards for a while” after Aniston reconnected with ex-husband Brad Pitt.
“They were all set to jump headfirst back into a relationship when they first began hanging out again. But after careful consideration, they decided to take their time. Jen’s major concern was that Brad still had his divorce looming over his head,” an insider says. Of course, the informant is referring to Pitt’s ongoing divorce/custody battle with his other famous ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. But, the insider adds, “Once that chapter of his life is finally closed, Jen and Brad will want to sing their love from the rooftops.”
The tipster further discloses that the Friends star hasn’t been shy about “letting the world know they’re back on” and even shared pictures of him hanging out on set with her. However, the insider notes, Pitt’s face is “covered” because Aniston is enjoying the “cloak and dagger” nature of it all. “She’s loving the mystery because she knows the secret will finally be out soon. She’s told a couple of friends they can expect a major announcement at Christmas,” another source discloses.
Another source, who claims to be close to Pitt, alleges that the actor may have even designed the ring himself. “That would be very much something he’d do and I think Jen would be beside herself over it. She loves that he’s changed into such a thoughtful man after everything he’s been through,” divulges the source. The insider concludes by saying, “Everyone is very excited for this big festive news, and, of course, fans will go wild. It’s really sweet of Jen to build up to this big announcement because lord knows everyone deserves a little bit of good news after this awful year.”
Sure, everyone does deserve good news after dealing with COVID-19, but what everyone doesn’t need are more lies and bogus tales. While the story may seem sweet, it’s also incorrect. Gossip Cop has stressed several times that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not back together. To imply that the actress could be engaged because she flashed a ring on social media is ridiculous. And to assert that out of everyone in the world, Pitt was the one who gave it to her is even more prosperous. We guess that the tabloid was looking for any excuse to pair the former spouses together.
Gossip Cop isn’t the least bit surprised since Woman’s Day has made up phony accounts about the former pair before. For instance, earlier this year, the magazine alleged that Brad Pitt’s child, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, looked to move in with him and Aniston. Or the time the publication claimed that Alia Shawkat preferred dating Aniston over Pitt. It seems like the tabloid hasn’t stopped making up outlandish pieces about Aniston and Pitt, but Gossip Cop will continue to correct these fictitious reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
