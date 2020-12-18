Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?

They're Single, But Are They Soulmates?

According to OK!, fate may be the reason why both Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are single now. Aniston and Sudeikis have starred in several movies together, one of them being We’re the Millers, where the two’s characters eventually end up together. Recently, it was announced Sudeikis that ended his engagement with his longtime partner, Olivia Wilde. Because of this, the outlet says that friends of the two entertainers are urging them to give a romance a go. “Jennifer always says Jason makes her laugh the way no else can,” one friend states.