Report: Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis Romance Brewing?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis meant to be? One tabloid claims that there's something more than a friendship between the two. Gossip Cop investigated the story. Here’s what we know.
According to OK!, fate may be the reason why both Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are single now. Aniston and Sudeikis have starred in several movies together, one of them being We’re the Millers, where the two’s characters eventually end up together. Recently, it was announced Sudeikis that ended his engagement with his longtime partner, Olivia Wilde. Because of this, the outlet says that friends of the two entertainers are urging them to give a romance a go. “Jennifer always says Jason makes her laugh the way no else can,” one friend states.
The insider reveals that while Sudeikis’s primary focus is on co-parenting his two children with Wilde, he’s long harbored warm and fuzzy feelings towards the Friends actress. “Oh, Jason would love to ask her out,” says the source, adding that the only thing holding him back is the potential to ruin their solid friendship. “But so many folks in their inner circle think they’re perfect for each other, and they’ve already done kissing scenes to know the lay of the land,” concludes the source.
The tabloid, however, pulled a classic bait-and-switch to lure its readers in. The headline declares that Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis are “meant to be,” but the story merely claims that “friends” are suggesting the two should date. Plus, Sudeikis has only been single for a month, so we doubt the actor is looking to get back into a new relationship. Right now, the Ted Lasso star’s priority is his children. As for Anison, the actress's focus has been on her career since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018.
It seems as if the tabloids are intent on pinning Jennifer Aniston in a relationship with someone when the actress is happy being single. For example, OK! reported that Aniston was still stuck on Theroux last December. Gossip Cop debunked the narrative since the two are on good terms and the actress wasn’t still hung up over her former spouse.
In September, the same magazine alleged that Aniston went on a secret trip to Mexico with Brad Pitt. This story wasn’t hard to clarify since the tabloids also based it on the former couple being back together. Gossip Cop has stressed several times that the two aren’t getting back together. Because the magazine has a very poor track record, it’s best not to take this latest account seriously either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
