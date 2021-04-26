Report: Jennifer Aniston Adopting Baby, Sharing News With ‘Friends’ Co-Stars On Reunion Show

Is Jennifer Aniston adopting a child from a Mexican orphanage? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop investigates.

Aniston Dropping Big News During ‘Friends’ Reunion?

According to a recent Closer article, Jennifer Aniston is planning to share some big news during the highly-anticipated Friends reunion. According to the report, Aniston is adopting a baby girl from a Mexican orphanage. Aniston has long been an advocate for the orphanage, Casa Hogar Sion, and is planning to show her support in a big way. The article insists that the sitcom alum wanted to share the news with her former castmates in a special way. Apparently, the adoption should be finalized in June, and Aniston will be taking home a baby girl.

An insider spilled to the tabloid that “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang.” The insider continued, claiming that “while the girls already knew — as they see each other regularly — she thought it would be special to tell the boys when they were all together, as she rarely sees them these days due to their busy lives.”

The source goes on, recounting how the costars had been like family to each other through their decade working together. The source explained how they “supported each other through all their hard times including Courteney’s fertility struggles and Jen’s painful divorce from Brad Pitt.”

The insider describes how her costars and friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are so excited for her. The source even claims Cox is planning a surprise baby shower for Aniston. “Court knows Jen doesn’t want a big fuss made, but she wants to celebrate this huge milestone in her life so she’s planning an intimate dinner party for all her closest loved ones,” the insider spilled to the tabloid.

Aniston Isn’t Adopting A Baby

So, is it true that Aniston is planning to adopt a child from Mexico, and share the news with her former castmates? Not at all. While it’s surely a nice story, one of a growing family and good times with old friends, it isn’t true at all.

The rumors took off once the article was published, but aside from the alleged insider, no further proof emerged for the story. TMZ checked in with a rep for Aniston who confirmed the rumors were “false and never happened.” The story of Aniston adopting a baby was a complete work of fiction and an old one at that.

While stories of Aniston adopting a baby aren’t going to be part of it, fans are still highly anticipating the Friends reunion. The special just finished filming, where the actors are joining each other on camera to share stories and reconnect. It will air sometime in the coming months.

An Old Story For The Tabloids

The tabloids are constantly speculating that Aniston is having or adopting a baby. Not long ago, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for reporting that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were having twins via surrogate. The claim was of course ludicrous, seeing that Pitt and Aniston aren’t even together. The tabloid was also busted for a similar Mexican adoption story last year, which was of course complete fiction as well. Finally, NW also made up a story about Aniston and Pitt “adopting a sister for Shiloh.”

As with any childless woman in Hollywood, the tabloids are constantly in suspense, waiting for Aniston to have a baby. The truth is, Aniston has spoken out before about how hurtful the constant speculation about starting a family can be. She stated in an interview with Allure magazine that she despises the pressure that reports like these perpetuate, the idea “that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated.” Clearly, Aniston is no less of a woman because she doesn’t have children, and tabloids should stop pushing that narrative.

