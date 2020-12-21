Report: Jay-Z Spotted Without Wedding Ring In Hawaii, Beyonce 'Humiliated' Again

Are Beyonce and Jay-Z “over"? A tabloid recently published photos of the New York City rapper without his wedding ring during a “boys’ weekend” in Hawaii. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and can paint a clearer picture of what’s really going on.
Woman’s Day suggested that there might be trouble in paradise for Beyonce and Jay-Z after the rapper was spotted in Hawaii without his wedding ring. Insiders told the outlet that Beyonce “must have been out of her mind” when she decided to let her “famous-for-straying” husband “loose” for a trip with the boys to Hawaii. The outlet was quick to point out that in several shots taken of Jay-Z featured the rapper without his wedding ring.
The magazine referenced so-called “friends” who insisted “the two have been spending time apart,” and that the couple “aren’t saying if it’s a permanent situation or not,” heavily implicating that the couple might have already split up. Naturally, the tabloid mentions the couple’s cheating scandal that Beyonce’s album, Lemonade, brought to light.
“Ever since they were hit with cheating claims, you rarely see Jay without her,” an insider said. That’s an interesting way of phrasing it, since the couple weren’t so much as “hit with cheating claims” as outright admitted that they’d suffered through a period of infidelity. Regardless, the source went on to insist that Beyonce monitoring Jay-Z’s every mover was “just par for the course.”
Everyone was already in shock that she’d let him go away, but that fact he’s happy to be seen without his ring has really got people talking.
“It feels like a total ‘up yours’ to Beyonce,” the tattler continued. “Let’s face it, this isn’t the first time he’s humiliated her.” The outlet also referred to Jay-Z as a “flirty husband” that the Lion King actress was in a “tizz” over.
The article’s entire argument revolved around the fact that Jay-Z was seen without his wedding ring. One possible explanation for the ring’s absence could be because of what Jay-Z was doing in Hawaii in the first place. In the photo displayed by the magazine, the rapper was on a walk with a few friends.
In other photos from the trip, Jay-Z could be seen taking beach fitness classes. With all that in mind, it seems much more likely that the reason for the missing wedding ring was simply because Jay-Z was working out outdoors and didn’t want to lose his ring. It’s not nearly as dramatic as the tabloid’s take, but it’s much more realistic.
We've seen so many false rumors about Jay-Z and Beyonce's marriage, we combined them into one article to keep track of all the lies. This tabloid in particular has cried wolf about Beyonce's family life in the past. Gossip Cop busted the outlet in September for claiming the "Formation" singer was pregnant with her fourth child. When a couple is as famously private as Beyonce and Jay-Z are, it's best to turn to them to get the most accurate information possible.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
