Report: Jay-Z Spotted Without Wedding Ring In Hawaii, Beyonce 'Humiliated' Again

We've seen so many false rumors about Jay-Z and Beyonce's marriage, we combined them into one article to keep track of all the lies. This tabloid in particular has cried wolf about Beyonce's family life in the past. Gossip Cop busted the outlet in September for claiming the "Formation" singer was pregnant with her fourth child. When a couple is as famously private as Beyonce and Jay-Z are, it's best to turn to them to get the most accurate information possible.