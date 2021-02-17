Report: ‘It’s All Over’ For Meghan Markle And Prince Harry The Same Week They Announce Pregnancy

Tabloids constantly stalk Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the most tasteless rumors imaginable. By far the most common are stories claiming they’re breaking up or expecting a second child. This week, one tabloid claims the Sussexes are splitting up, but the two are all over the news for announcing their second pregnancy. Gossip Cop investigates this tale of bad timing.

“It’s All Over” For Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?

The cover of New Idea screams “It’s all over” beside wedding day pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which appears to be ripped down the middle. The story itself says “time could be up for the Sussexes” because many are “demanding the [coupe] be stripped of their titles once and for all.” The two “have blown the pretense that they would support the monarchy when they moved to North America,” which effectively ends the vow Markle took upon her engagement to “become a working senior member of the royal family.”

Even amongst other tabloids, New Idea, is notorious for its bait and switch stories. We busted its report that Markle had been arrested in California because the story was only about her willingness to be arrested for her beliefs. It also claimed to have an exclusive Kate Middleton interview, only to deliver an interview about Kate Middleton.

This Isn’t Gossip Cop’s First Rodeo

Bearing those stories in mind, this is an especially egregious bait and switch. The story uses photos of the Sussexes beside the giant words “it’s all over,” only for the story to be about the relationship with the royal family being over. The Sussexes split for America a year ago, so there is nothing new or noteworthy to this story whatsoever.

What makes this story even more preposterous is its woeful timing. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ended months (and even years) of speculation last week when they announced they are expecting their second child. Good for them! This isn’t good for New Idea, who look really silly for saying “it’s all over” the same week as a happy pregnancy announcement. Not only is this story a bait and switch, but even its phony claim is completely bogus.

This isn’t the first time Gossip Cop has busted a bait and switch about Markle and Prince Harry breaking up. In December, this tabloid claimed Markle had walked out on Prince Harry, only to say she had already returned home. It also used a photo from Markle’s first pregnancy in a story about her living in a hotel, which was also deliberately misleading.

Since we’ve already busted the myth that the Sussexes are being stripped of their titles, this story is about as wrong as wrong gets.

