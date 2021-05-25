Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kate Middleton, in blue, shares a look with her husband Prince William, in a dark suit Royals Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface

A tabloid recently ran a cover promising “shock royal photos” of Prince William and Kate Middleton that Buckingham Palace had tried to keep buried. The photos were supposedly part of the “biggest cover-up ever,” the cover exclaimed. Gossip Cop looked into the photos’ origins to determine just how “shocking” these pictures were.  Photos Of Prince […]

 by Brianna Morton
Kelly Osbourne with purple hair, at a red carpet event last year. News Did Kelly Osbourne Get Plastic Surgery? Fans Wonder After She Posts Stunning Selfie

Kelly Osbourne has had a heck of a year. She’s been very open about her 85-pound weight loss, and about her struggles with sobriety, after admitted she relapsed recently after four years on the wagon. A couple of days ago, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne posted a selfie that immediately had trolls accusing […]

 by Hugh Scott
FabFitFun summer 2021 box with some of the possible product choices. Lifestyle FabFitFun’s Summer 2021 Box Is Here And Has Some Of The Best Product Choices Yet

Check out some of the exciting options available in FabFitFun's summer 2021 box. Plus, new users can get $10 off their first box!

 by Suzy Kerr
Whoopi Goldberg, left, argues with Meghan McCain, right, during an episode of The View News Meghan McCain Spars With Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Over Anti-Semitism On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain had multiple clashes last week with her The View co-host Joy Behar and on Monday, the conservative firebrand even lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg. McCain has been at the center of a lot of arguments on the hot topics discussion show since her return from maternity leave earlier this year.  Monday’s episode of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Royals

Report: ‘Intimate’ Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To ‘Bury’ Resurface

B
Brianna Morton
11:00 am, May 25, 2021
Kate Middleton, in blue, shares a look with her husband Prince William, in a dark suit
(Mr Pics/Shutterstock.com)

A tabloid recently ran a cover promising “shock royal photos” of Prince William and Kate Middleton that Buckingham Palace had tried to keep buried. The photos were supposedly part of the “biggest cover-up ever,” the cover exclaimed. Gossip Cop looked into the photos’ origins to determine just how “shocking” these pictures were. 

Photos Of Prince William, Kate Middleton That Buckingham Palace Tried To Keep ‘Buried’

New Idea reached far back into its rolodex of minor royal scandals to unearth a series of photos depicting Prince William and Kate Middleton caught in an intimate embrace outside an English pub. The tabloid claimed Buckingham Palace had reportedly tried to keep the newly resurfaced photos buried and that this couldn’t be a worse time for the scandalous photos to see the light of day. 

Not only did the photos come back to light on the eve of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10th wedding anniversary, but it came at a time when the British royal family is more embroiled in scandal than ever before. Of course, the outlet brought up disgraced royal Prince Andrew’s alleged connections to Jeffrey Epstein, as well as “Megxit.” The palace had supposedly been hoping that Prince William and Middleton’s anniversary would be “smooth sailing and a cause for celebration,” the outlet continued, adding that the last thing the royal family needs at the moment is “more scandal and backlash tarnishing the monarchy.” 

(New Idea)

How Shocking Is This “Scandal” Really?

The photos in question, which were taken in 2009, show a fairly tame kiss between Middleton and Prince William as the two stand outside a small pub. The couple wed two years later in a grand and internationally televised ceremony. Though the magazine insisted that the public display of affection from the then-dating royals was a breach of royal protocol, the photos are not as shocking as the outlet made them out to be. 

It’s clear that neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton were aware that they were being photographed, which makes the photographer seem that much creepier. The two royals only violated the “no public displays of affection” protocol because someone snuck up on them to secretly capture them in an intimate moment. Compared to the other scandals that the royal family has faced in the last year alone, these resurfaced photos are nothing more than a desperate tabloid’s attempt to get attention. 

This particular tabloid has made multiple false claims in the past, which is part of why Gossip Cop can’t bring ourselves to take the outlet seriously. We busted the magazine last year for claiming Middleton was pregnant with her fourth child and had to take the outlet to task again a month ago when it made a similarly false claim that the Duchess of Cambridge was having another baby. New Idea was also behind a faulty report that Prince William had secretly been crowned King after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, stepped down to make room for him. If or when Queen Elizabeth decides to abdicate, she will not have control over who the crown passes to next. Since Prince Charles, the queen’s oldest son, is next in line for the throne, it will pass to him, regardless of whatever the tabloids report.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?

Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.