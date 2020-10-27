Report: Hugh Jackman's Wife Worried He's Being Recruited Into Scientology By Tom Cruise

Is Hugh Jackman about to become the new face of Scientology? One tabloid reported that Deborra-Lee Furness is worried that her husband will join Tom Cruise as the face of the controversial institution. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, Jackman has long been a “genuine nice bloke,” but his wife knows that he could easily be “taken for a ride" if he's not careful. Furness is concerned that Jackman’s “budding friendship” with Cruise may result in Jackman getting “sucked into his mate’s Scientology religion,” an unnamed insider says. Jackman has “got a couple of scripts he wants to pitch to Tom,” they claim, and Furness is worried he may “be dazzled by his idol.”
Jackman is reportedly “super curious” about Scientology and has “always secretly want to go” to one of the organization's meetings. To prevent his indoctrination, a source says, Furness has uncharacteristically “laid down a few rules.” Jackman is to “limit contact with Tom outside of work.” With Jackman being “very trusting of people,” the article ends by noting that “it’s no wonder Deborra’s on high alert.”
The tabloid paints Jackman out to be some naive child getting starstruck by his idol. The man is 52, just 6 years younger than Cruise, and he's never professed any sort of unique adoration for Cruise in particular. Jackman has admitted to crushing on George Clooney, but never Cruise. A rep for Jackman went on the record with Gossip Cop and said, “Unequivocally, there is less than zero truth to this rumor.”
Furthermore, Jackman is a practicing Christian. His parents were converted by Billy Graham himself. Jackman by all accounts seems like a kind fellow, but that doesn’t mean he’s super susceptible to swapping religions or anything. This whole narrative about Cruise recruiting his peers into Scientology is a very common rumor. Gossip Cop has busted so many stories like it that we compiled them into their own article.
It’s also worth noting that the title claims to reveal Jackman’s Scientology meeting. The article only says he’d be interested in a meeting, but never claims he actually went to one. That’s a classic New Idea bait and switch, just like when it said his fellow Aussie Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, only to immediately recant and say she was just having one baby. The title is always more salacious than the story, even when both are made up.
Gossip Cop busted this tabloid once before claiming that Cruise was being asked by Meghan Markle for work. Cruise is Hollywood royalty, but in recent years, he has focused more on his own projects rather than collaboration. Neither Markle nor Jackman are slated to star in any Top Gun or Mission: Impossible projects. It also reported that Kirstie Alley was fleeing Scientology, but that story never amounted to anything either.
This isn’t even the first bogus story about Jackman and Furness from New Idea. It reported that the couple was permanently moving back to Australia, which was utter hogwash. While he loves his home country, and his wife, Jackman has no plans to leave Hollywood behind.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.