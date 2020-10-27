Report: Hugh Jackman's Wife Worried He's Being Recruited Into Scientology By Tom Cruise

It’s also worth noting that the title claims to reveal Jackman’s Scientology meeting. The article only says he’d be interested in a meeting, but never claims he actually went to one. That’s a classic New Idea bait and switch, just like when it said his fellow Aussie Bindi Irwin was having quadruplets, only to immediately recant and say she was just having one baby. The title is always more salacious than the story, even when both are made up.