Report: Hugh Jackman Wants To Flee New York City

They’re Sticking Around

While Furness told an Australian talk show that she’d love to be home in Australia, the two aren’t actually going to do so for some time. Jackman is still set to star in The Music Man on Broadway, which has been pushed back to April 2021. Jackman and Furness are not “living in fear” over COVID-19 either. Jackman spoke to ET Canada about how the pandemic has helped him learn about what’s really important in life.