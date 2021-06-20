Gossip Cop

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin smiling together Celebrities Report: Bindi Irwin Getting ‘$10 Million’ For ‘Star-Studded’ Second Wedding

Like so many couples who expected to wed during the pandemic, animal conservationist Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell had to improvise and scale back on their wedding day last March. One tabloid claimed last year that the couple was desperate for a redo – not to celebrate with friends and family who may have missed […]

 by Cortland Ann
Cardi B wears a tweed blazer over a white crop top on the red carpet News Report: Cardi B Pregnant With Second Baby

Is Cardi B pregnant with her second child? One outlet claimed the rapper inadvertently revealed her second pregnancy during a music awards show performance. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.  Cardi B, Offset Expecting Second Baby? MediaTakeOut recently reported that rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset were allegedly expecting their second child together. The […]

 by Brianna Morton
Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Joaquin Antonio Consuelos smiling together at a graduation ceremony. Celebrities Joaquin Antonio Consuelos: Everything We Know About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Youngest Son

Get all of the details about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest son, Joaquin Antonio Consuelos.

 by Deb Taylor
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in 1999 Celebrities Report: Hugh Grant Having Marriage Problems Because He’s ‘Still In Love’ With Elizabeth Hurley

Is Hugh Grant still enamored with his ex Elizabeth Hurley? One report says the two are closer than ever, and it’s putting a significant strain on his marriage. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Hugh And Liz: Still In Love’ According to New Idea, former lovers Hurley and Grant are back together and “stronger than ever.” Hurley has […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Report: Hugh Grant Having Marriage Problems Because He’s ‘Still In Love’ With Elizabeth Hurley

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, June 20, 2021
Hugh Grant and Elizabeth Hurley in 1999
(Sinead Lynch/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Hugh Grant still enamored with his ex Elizabeth Hurley? One report says the two are closer than ever, and it’s putting a significant strain on his marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Hugh And Liz: Still In Love’

According to New Idea, former lovers Hurley and Grant are back together and “stronger than ever.” Hurley has reportedly yet to meet a man that lives up to the Four Weddings and a Funeral star, and none of this is sitting well with his wife Anna Eberstein.

Hurley’s longing “was the final straw for Anna,” a source explains. “She has maintained a dignified silence while Liz has boasted relentlessly about talking to Hugh all the time.” Hurley remains a sore spot in Anna’s life, for the two are still close.

What’s Going On Here?

The story says Grant is “still in love” with Hurley, but it can only cite things Hurley has said. Why would her words put him in the “doghouse” at all? Tabloids have a very hard time accepting that men and women can be friends and not be romantically linked.

This story only exists because Hurley recently opened up to People about her time with Grant. This outlet fails to accurately explain what Hurley was talking about. She said, “I’ve been thinking, one of the most important things to keep good relations with your exes is to have a lot of respect for their current life.”

Hurley added that she and Grant “haven’t been romantically involved for 20 years, I think, even though we have such a strong friendship.” Hurley could not be clearer that there is nothing romantic going on whatsoever, but they’re still close friends. It demonstrates the maturity that this tabloid severely lacks.

Eberstein and Hurley have no issue with one another. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hurley said Grant “seems very, very happy” with Eberstein and added that she’s “adorable.” There’s no love triangle to be found here, so this story is completely false.

Other Tall Tales

New Idea has a history of bogus Grant stories. It claimed the Love Actually star betrayed Nicole Kidman when he publicly praised Drew Barrymore. In the eyes of this outlet, all women are extremely jealous apparently. It also said Grant was left distressed by his role in The Undoing, but he finished filming long before this tabloid crafted its story.

Other than Hurley, New Idea has put Grant in love triangles with Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Kidman. He and Eberstein are happily married, so all of these love stories are just plain silly. Just because Grant is still friends with an ex does not mean that he’s “still in love.”

