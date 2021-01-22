Report: Hoda Kotb Jealous Over Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Special Treatment’ On ‘Today Show?’

Far from seeing herself as the victim in this situation, Kotb was clearly proud of filming from the legendary Studio 1A and being the face of the show on set. Despite this tabloid’s continued attempts to paint a picture of favoritism for one co-host over another. Gossip Cop has taken this outlet to task multiple times over the years for claiming Kotb was unhappy with her position on the Today Show. Most recently, we called out the tabloid for reporting that Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were trying to “bully” Kotb off the show. Gossip Cop did our research and found that the three ladies were more friends than enemies, which made the tabloid’s unrealistic narrative come crumbling down.