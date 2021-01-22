Report: Hoda Kotb Jealous Over Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Special Treatment’ On ‘Today Show?’

Was Hoda Kotb upset with Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie getting “special treatment?” One tabloid claimed the popular morning show hosts had tension over the fact that Guthrie was taping episodes from home while Kotb “bravely stuck it out” in the studio. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can add some clarity.
The National Enquirer reported last summer that Hoda Kotb was feeling snubbed over the fact that Savannah Guthrie was not only allowed to film from home but also felt slighted that Guthrie was also pulling “the best interview and guests.” Sources confided in the outlet that “trouble is brewing behind the scenes” at the Today Show amid the rising tensions between the two “competitive” co-hosts.”
The outlet quoted a “TV insider” who remarked, “Savannah is shooting from home and getting more special attention than usual, while Hoda is going to the studio.” The suspicious “insider” added, “Savannah is taking all the best interviews and guests, then leaving Hoda with the full segments Savannah doesn’t care about.”
Apparently, “pals” of Kotb said the Today star has “had enough.” Despite “laughing along” while the cameras were rolling, the source insisted Kotb felt “left out” as soon as the recording stopped. The snitch whispered, “The show has a long history of staffers picking teams, but now everyone is team Savannah. Hoda is feeling all alone!” Included on “Team Savannah” was fellow Today Show star Jenna Bush Hager, who Guthrie supposedly showed “favoritism” towards Bush Hager, despite her “limited journalistic experience!” the tabloid concluded.
For years, the tabloids, specifically the Enquirer, have pushed the false notion that there were behind-the-scenes feuds going on between the morning show’s co-hosts. There is absolutely no evidence of any backstage tensions between anyone, especially not between Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. Besides, Kotb was given the opportunity to work from home herself, but she turned it down since the only space that would work for her purposes was her garage. “It would be really chaotic, and it’s freezing in there,” Kotb said of filming from her garage, adding,
Plus, there is something about turning on the TV and seeing Studio 1A. People have looked to that space for support and comfort for 60-plus years, even if there’s just one or two of us.
Far from seeing herself as the victim in this situation, Kotb was clearly proud of filming from the legendary Studio 1A and being the face of the show on set. Despite this tabloid’s continued attempts to paint a picture of favoritism for one co-host over another. Gossip Cop has taken this outlet to task multiple times over the years for claiming Kotb was unhappy with her position on the Today Show. Most recently, we called out the tabloid for reporting that Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were trying to “bully” Kotb off the show. Gossip Cop did our research and found that the three ladies were more friends than enemies, which made the tabloid’s unrealistic narrative come crumbling down.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
