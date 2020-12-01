Report: Hillary Clinton Health Crisis After Weight Gain

Where Does 97 Pounds Come From?

The real smoking gun in this story is the number 97. This tabloid gets hyper-specific on the precise number of pounds Clinton has gained, and that’s kind of impossible. Even close friends and confidantes often wouldn’t get this specific. What probably happened is the tabloid wanted a number close to 100 but didn’t want to say 100 because that sounded too fake. It chose to go with 97 which paradoxically sounds even more fake because it’s impossible for this tabloid to know such a number without speaking to Clinton directly.