Celebrities

Report: Hillary Clinton ‘Finally Dumping’ Bill In $250 Million Divorce After He’s Caught Flirting With Sting’s Wife

M
Matthew Radulski
10:20 am, June 21, 2021
Hillary Clinton in the foreground looking dour, Bill Cljnton slightly out of focus in the background.
(Getty Images)

Are Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton getting a divorce? One cover story reports Hilary is leaving her husband to the tune of $250 million. Gossip Cop investigates.

(The Globe)

Humiliated By Sting’s Wife

According to The Globe, Hillary is finally set on dumping bill after catching him out flirting with Sting’s wife Trudie Styler. They all got dinner recently, where Styler rested her head on Bill’s shoulder. Hillary felt humiliated in front of the world and refused to take a group picture as a result.

A source says “Hillary has put up with Bill’s roving eye and countless public embarrassments for years,” but the end of their political careers means there’s no longer a reason to stay. In fact, insiders say Hillary has had “no reason to endure the humiliation of his straying ways” since losing the 2016 Presidential election. A body language expert has remained critical of their “connectedness” as well.

Factor in Bill’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell, and Hillary has a reason to get out before damning evidence is revealed. The story concludes with a  source saying “Hillary doesn’t need Bill anymore – and she definitely doesn’t need all the embarrassments that come with him.”

Where’s The Evidence

While it’s true that Styler and the Clinton’s did recently get dinner, it was not exactly the flirt-fest this outlet makes it out to be. Styler did rest her head on Bill’s shoulder… so they could fit everyone into a group photo. There are photos from the same night of Hillary deep in conversation with Styler, so Gossip Cop just doesn’t buy this tabloid’s version of events.

The tabloid claims that Hillary has only stayed with Bill to protect her political career, but it says that her career ended in 2016. In that case, then why would she stay with Bill for five more years before leaving? The truth is she and Bill are still happy together, and their marriage is about more than a dash of political clout.

The reliance on a body language expert alone would have been enough to debunk this story. There’s no $250 million divorce related to Sting, so this story is bogus.

An Unoriginal Story

We’ve already debunked this story. Back in January, the National Enquirer claimed the Clinton’s would get a $250 million divorce because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. They’ve stayed together, making this whole narrative completely bogus.

As for the Globe, it claimed Bill was dying last year, but he’s still alive. It then claimed Hillary was dangerously gaining weight, yet she’s doing fine as well. This simply isn’t a trustworthy source for news on the Clinton family.

