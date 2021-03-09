Gossip Cop

Entertainment

Report: Hilary Farr’s New HGTV Series Has ‘Love It Or List It’ Co-Star David Visentin ‘Blindsided’

Brianna Morton
8:00 am, March 9, 2021
Hilary Farr, in a blue blazer, and David Visentin, in a black jacket, pose together
(Getty Images)

Is Love It Or List It star Hilary Farr abandoning the popular real estate show to branch out on her own, leaving co-star David Visentin “blindsided”? A tabloid claims Visentin is “hurt and angry” over the news about the HGTV personality’s decision. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.  

Hilary Farr Leaving David Visentin ‘In Her Dust’

The National Enquirer reports this week that Hilary Farr is moving on from her wildly successful HGTV series Love It or List It to headline her own show, and her longtime partner, David Visentin, is allegedly upset about being left behind. It was recently announced that Farr would be starring in a new series called Tough Love with Hilary Farr that’s slated to be released later this year. The move has reportedly left Visentin perturbed.

Only Room For One HGTV Star?

A source tells the outlet, “Hilary’s new show is basically the same one she and David have been doing for years, with him edited out.” Understandably, Visentin isn’t happy about being left “in the dust” while Farr goes off on her own, the source continues, especially since the development of the new show allegedly came as a total surprise. 

“David was blindsided by the news,” the snitch whispers. Making the news worse is the ambiguous state that the pair’s current show finds itself in. Visentin knew that a casting notice had been sent out for the show, but he’s still “hurt and angry – especially because Love It or List It hasn’t been renewed yet.” Gossip Cop has looked into the matter and we can set fans of the popular real estate reality show at ease.

Here’s What’s Really Going On

While it’s true that Hilary Farr is starring in a second series on HGTV, it’s unlikely that David Visentin was “blindsided” by the news of it, nor does the new series mean that Farr will be leaving the show that made her famous. In fact, according to Deadline, Farr will continue to appear in new episodes of Love It or List It as well as Tough Love

It’s also completely untrue that Farr’s latest venture is essentially the same as her old show, just with Visentin “edited out.” The new show works with families who are strained and feeling overwhelmed and uses Farr’s design and life experience to find “creative solutions for living space challenges” and “improve how families live together.” That’s nothing like the premise of Love It or List It, which pits Farr and Visentin against each other to either redesign a family’s home or find them an entirely new house. 

Gossip Cop has always struggled to believe anything the Enquirer prints. We’ve had a front-row view of the sort of content this tabloid has been printing over the last several years and it’s frankly unreal what this magazine gets away with. The outlet once claimed that Kelly Clarkson was considering quitting The Voice because of her co-judges Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s continued association with her estranged husband. Gossip Cop also debunked the tabloid’s claim that Hoda Kotb was being “bullied” off the Today Show by Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager. It’s safe to say that this tabloid is not an authority on casting news.

