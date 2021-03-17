Report: Heidi Klum Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’

Did Heidi Klum finally get pregnant with a “miracle baby”? A tabloid claimed last year that the German-born supermodel had been discussing names for twins with her new husband. Gossip Cop looked into the rumors and can report back what we’ve found.

Heidi Klum Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

Woman’s Day ran a story late last spring titled “Heidi’s Baby Joy!” The outlet claimed that a photo Heidi Klum posted to Instagram had “friends” of the star convinced she was pregnant. The photo featured Klum standing with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his twin brother, Bill, with all three puffing out their stomachs. The caption read, “Dinner was good,” to cheekily explain how her normally flat belly had filled out.

That explanation wasn’t good enough for the tabloid, however, and it insisted that the photo showed Klum with an “unmistakable bump” of the baby variety. That made sense to the so-called “insiders” the outlet consulted, one of whom claimed the then-newlyweds had been “actively trying for a miracle baby all year.”

Lockdown Baby On The Way For Klum?

“Heidi and Tom having a lockdown baby is just the best news ever,” the source continued, adding, “They’ve talked about having twins and even shortlisted names — they love William or Willow, after Tom’s twin brother Bill, who Heidi is also close to.” The outlet recalled that Klum had previously said she wanted “no more kids,” but that she seemingly backtracked on that vow after her now-husband popped the question.

“A baby for those two would be a dream come true,” the source sighed. “Another baby would make their circle complete.” While it’s true that Klum did back off her definite statement that she didn’t want any more kids, she didn’t actually say that another baby was in the cards for her future. Just because she wasn’t ruling it out doesn’t mean that it’s as sure a thing as the tabloid insinuated.

Besides, in the year since this article was written, it’s clear that Heidi Klum was telling the truth about the reason her stomach looked so big. It really was just a good dinner, not a secret “miracle baby” like the outlet insisted. This tabloid has a history of spitting out baseless pregnancy rumors, so it’s no surprise that it targeted Klum in this manner.

Gossip Cop has busted Woman’s Day multiple times in the past for its bogus pregnancy claims. Last summer, the Australian tabloid insisted that Camila Morrone, girlfriend of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, was pregnant. Obviously, that was false. Months later, in October, the outlet insisted that Katie Holmes was pregnant with her new boyfriend’s baby. The actress was not expecting a second child, however, which has only become more clear since we debunked the rumor.

