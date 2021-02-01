Report: 'Hefty' Steve Harvey 'Smashing The Scale' During Birthday Yacht Trip

A tabloid recently published photos of Family Feud host Steve Harvey “looking mighty flabby” while working out on a yacht. The outlet claims Harvey, who was vacationing on a yacht near St. Barts with his wife Marjorie, his daughter Lori, and Lori's new boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, has gained 40 pounds. Gossip Cop has some issues with not only the subject of the story but the language used to describe Harvey.
“Let’s Play The Flab!” reads the headline out of this week’s National Enquirer, followed by the equally unsubtle subheadline, “Steve Harvey’s Hefty Birthday.” Harvey recently celebrated his 64th birthday onboard a yacht near St. Barts, and the tabloid couldn’t help but point out that the “TV presenter bared his big belly” while exercising shirtless in paparazzi photos. The rude outlet even goes so far as to insist the photos showcase the Family Feud host “looking mighty flabby, matey!”
Unnecessarily, the tabloid then mentions Harvey’s line of processed meat, Easy Bacon by Harvey Foods, and adds that Harvey “may be finding everything gets harder with age, including staying in shape.” It’s nice that the tabloid could take a break from its unrepentant fat-shaming to add an extra heaping of ageist nonsense as well. The comment is especially out of line considering the fact that paparazzi photos show Harvey using stretchy bands to work out.
Regardless, so-called “insiders” claim the former host of The Steve Harvey Show “packed about 40 extra pounds onto his six-foot-two frame, leaving him smashing the scale at 260!” If that wasn’t bad enough, the outlet continues, Harvey had to share the luxury yacht with his daughter Lori’s new flame, Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.
In all honesty, the only thing tipping the scale in this situation is this outlet’s lack of decency. Steve Harvey was simply out enjoying his birthday with his loved ones, and some slack-jawed tabloid writer took the opportunity to heap fat jokes on him. Clearly, Harvey works out to keep healthy, hence the photos of him working out with stretch bands, but that’s not good enough for the esteemed Enquirer. It was his birthday, for goodness sake, and even that wasn’t enough to keep the piranhas that are the tabloids from leaving Harvey alone.
It’s not for Gossip Cop to say what Harvey actually weighs; that sort of information is best kept between a man, his partner, and his doctor. What we can say, with almost absolute certainty, is that neither the Enquirer nor its “insiders” have any clue what Harvey weighs, either. The entire article is simply an exercise in plain mean-spiritedness that’s a new low, even for the tabloid in question.
Gossip Cop doesn’t say that lightly, since we’ve debunked a number of rumors from that outlet in particular that cast aspersions on Harvey’s character. The outlet once referred to Harvey as a “horndog” and claimed his wife Marjorie was planning to divorce him over his “wandering eye.” The divorce has yet to take place, which proves we were right to rule the story false. This was the same outlet behind rumors that Harvey was considering quitting Hollywood, which was equally untrue. It’s a wonder that anyone has faith in this tabloid when it’s so often embarrassingly wrong.
