Report: 'Hefty' Steve Harvey 'Smashing The Scale' During Birthday Yacht Trip

Gossip Cop's Take

In all honesty, the only thing tipping the scale in this situation is this outlet’s lack of decency. Steve Harvey was simply out enjoying his birthday with his loved ones, and some slack-jawed tabloid writer took the opportunity to heap fat jokes on him. Clearly, Harvey works out to keep healthy, hence the photos of him working out with stretch bands, but that’s not good enough for the esteemed Enquirer. It was his birthday, for goodness sake, and even that wasn’t enough to keep the piranhas that are the tabloids from leaving Harvey alone.