Report: ‘Hefty’ Kelly Clarkson Eating Herself Out Of A Job

Is Kelly Clarkson in danger of losing her job hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show because she’s gained weight? A tabloid claims that Clarkson has been “stuffing her face” to ease her anxiety and stress over her divorce and that producers of her show aren’t happy with the changes to her physique. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Kelly Clarkson’s Weight Gain Threatening Talk Show Job?

This week’s National Enquirer reports that Kelly Clarkson, who had dropped “an impressive 37 pounds” last year, had gained all the weight back plus a little extra. Sources tell the tabloid that the daytime talk host has taken to using food to deal with the stress of her bitter divorce from her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. A so-called “insider,” explains, “She’s stuffing her face to fight off the anxiety from the divorce, but all that late-night comfort food and wine has left her looking like a linebacker!”

The source goes on to claim that Clarkson “uses the food to calm her down,” but producers have apparently been displeased with the physical results. In fact, the source gleefully insists, they supposedly “fear she may be eating herself out of a job!” The tabloid, quoting suspicious and vague “sources,” asserts that Clarkson chows down on “pizza, fried chicken or fast food” everyday after work until she finally falls asleep. “One piece of cake turns into three, and she chases it all down with a glass or two of her favorite wine — and the results speak for themselves,” the tipster snidely adds.

Producers Unhappy With Clarkson’s Figure?

Another source allegedly close to Clarkson says producers have been dismayed with the change in Clarkson’s figure. “This is not the look they want for their adorable talk show host,” the tattler sniffs. “They are at the point where they need to talk to her about exercising some self control.” If that wasn’t insulting enough, yet another “spy” claims Clarkson has sought out therapy to get to the bottom of this problem. “Everyone’s hoping she can get the help she needs to put down the knife and fork — and get her figure back.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Rumor

Kelly Clarkson’s weight has been analyzed to death in the media, particularly the tabloids. Ever since she first burst onto the scene as a contestant, then winner, of American Idol, there have been endless inappropriate comments made about her size. Clarkson has never shied away from talking about her weight, whether she was in the process of gaining or losing it, and she’s made quite clear that she doesn’t care one bit what the soulless ghouls who write for the tabloids have to say about her body.

In a 2018 interview with Redbook, Clarkson explained that the media would “shame” her for losing weight, then speculate baselessly about the reasons she gained weight. “But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics,” she said. She also waved off the notion that there had to be “something wrong” with her if she gained weight. “It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy,” she admitted, adding that weight gain “represents happiness in my emotional world.” Seems like anyone “close” to Clarkson would know this about her, which makes the so-called sources’ assertions even more suspect.

There’s also zero chance that Clarkson would be losing her lucrative and incredibly popular daytime talk show over her alleged weight gain. What draws the audience to her show day after day isn’t her figure, it’s her personality and charm. As long as she has that, she’s certain to remain on the airwaves.

It’s difficult, if not impossible, to take anything the National Enquirer writes about Kelly Clarkson. Gossip Cop still can’t believe the tabloid once accused the singer of clogging a toilet at a Victorian mansion. A source close to Clarkson informed us that the rumor was completely wrong. As if in an effort to out-ridiculous itself, the tabloid consulted with a numerologist who claimed Clarkson would come to regret her divorce. The pseudoscience wasn’t enough to convince us and wound up leaving the tabloid looking foolish.

