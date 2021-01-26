Report: 'Hefty' Heather Locklear's Weight Gain Blamed On Sobriety, Tensions With Fiancé

This outlet’s unhealthy obsession with female bodies aside, it’s laughable that it tried to claim there was something amiss with Locklear’s relationship with her fiancé just because she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. Gossip Cop recently debunked an article questioning the state of the relationship just last week and we’re happy to report that the Spin City actress is still “happily engaged” according to her spokesperson. Locklear's most recent Instagram post also shows her cuddling up with her beau, which also proves the tabloid's dead wrong in its assessment of her relationship status.