Report: ‘Heartbroken’ Lisa Marie Presley Moving Home To Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley suffered an unspeakable tragedy when she lost her son, Benjamin Keough. Months ago, a tabloid claimed that the heartbroken singer was moving back to Graceland. Gossip Cop is now taking a look at the report and the truth behind the rumor.

Heartbroken Lisa Marie Presley’s Moving Home?

Nearly five months ago, the Globe reported that Presley wanted to spend her final days at Graceland and then be buried by her father, Elvis Presley, and her son. Gossip Cop should interject that Lisa Marie Presley is not in poor health, but sources told the paper that the singer was a “basket case” following her son’s suicide in the summer of 2020. “Lisa Marie is still beside herself with grief and she’s losing her will to go on,” a supposed “longtime” friend of Presley revealed.

Lisa Marie Is Dying?

The insider added that Presley “wanted to live out the rest of her final days in Graceland near her father and son, Ben. Then, she can spend eternity there with both of them.” The tabloid noted that Presley, who previously battled drug addiction, is also locked in a bitter divorce battle with her estranged husband, Michael Lockwood, which added to her allegedly failing health. Other insiders claimed that Presley was suffering from liver problems, and experts said she faced almost certain death if her vital organs failed.

Again, there haven’t been any reports to confirm that Presely’s health was in peril, but the source alleged that Presely “had a trip to the hospital before Ben’s death. She’s very ill with serious liver issues,” adding that Presley appeared to look jaundiced with yellow skin. In addition to her health, the tabloid claimed that Presley was also begging her daughter, Riley, for a grandchild — whom she wants to be named Ben.

“Lisa Marie fervently believes a new baby will fill up the hole in her life until she herself is laid to rest next to her father and son,” the source concluded.

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Tale

Honestly, Gossip Cop is disgusted by the tabloid’s distasteful article about Lisa Marie Presley. Using derogatory terms such as “basket case” to describe a grieving mother is sick and low, even for this paper. The publication is using the singer’s recent tragedy as a basis for its story, but we can clarify that Presley is not moving back to Graceland. Graceland is not a home, but a tourist attraction and museum for the public and it has been since the 1980s. Additionally, Gossip Cop corrected a similar account from the National Enquirer that had also alleged Lisa Marie was moving back to Graceland with her mother, Priscilla Presley.

This also isn’t the first time we’ve busted the Globe for being incorrect about Presley and her family. Recently, we debunked the unreliable tabloid for alleging that Priscilla Presley was selling off personal items because she was cash-strapped. Gossip Cop explained that while she was selling off a lot of stuff, the story still wasn’t true, as Priscilla isn’t struggling financially.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview