Report: Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Fraying, Jason Sudeikis Delighted

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde slowing things down? One report says Jason Sudeikis is biding his time as the couple may split up. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Harry And Olivia Slow It Down’

According to Heat, Styles and Wilde’s whirlwind 2021 is starting to slow down. After house-hunting together, things have soured. Jason Sudeikis is delighted by this news, with an insider saying, “Jason’s strategy from the get-go was to let the passion between Harry and Olivia fizzle out.”

While Styles and Wilde haven’t officially ended things, a source says, “They’re just trying to have fun at the moment without worrying about the future.” Styles got scared at how quickly the relationship progressed, and Wilde has, according to an insider, “reluctantly agreed to slow things down.” Sudeikis waits with bated breath for the two to split up for good.

Is Jason Sudeikis Waiting In The Wings?

The obsessed version of Sudeikis portrayed here is deplorable. Olivia Wilde is not a prize to be won, and it’s regressive to act as though Sudeikis has some dehumanizing strategy to reunite with his ex. Sudeikis is still reportedly heartbroken over her, but she’s moved on.

Earlier this week, Woman’s Day printed an almost identical story about Wilde and Styles cooling off. Gossip Cop isn’t sure why this narrative is making the rounds at all. They were just spotted together in London.

A source told ET, a more reputable outlet, that Styles and Wilde are finally “able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time” away from the set of Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde, Styles, and Sudeikis are all currently in the United Kingdom, with the source adding that Wilde and Sudeikis were back to “being on the same page.” Their priority is to do what’s best for their children, whom Wilde recently shared a rare photo of.

Other Myths

This isn’t the first time Heat has drummed up drama between exes. It once claimed Jennifer Garner was upset with Ben Affleck for dating Ana de Armas. Affleck and Garner are friends, and there were no hurt feelings over the relationship.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde aren’t the first couple this tabloid erroneously claimed may break up. It once claimed that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber could break up over Bieber’s mental health, yet they’re still together. It also ran a cover story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle splitting up, which is just absurd. You can’t believe everything you read in Heat, as it’s not afraid to invent drama.

