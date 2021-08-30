Report: Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart Renew Vows In Croatia

Did Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford renew their wedding vows? One report says the two flew to Croatia to profess their love all over again. Gossip Cop investigates.

Harrison Ford’s ‘Sweet Surprise’

According to OK!, Ford is recovering from an arm injury by vacationing with Flockhart. The two flew off to Croatia so he could get away from the stress of Indiana Jones, an insider says, and used their privacy as an excuse to renew their wedding vows.

Ford set the intimate ceremony up, the source says. “It was very short and sweet… they wrote their own vows, and Harrison had Calista wiping away happy tears.” Ford’s always been a wordsmith when it comes to Flockhart, and he blew her away. The couple, well known for being reclusive, looked “like a couple of teenaged lovers,” a source adds. “Harrison’s said he would marry Calista all over again — and that’s just what they did.”

It’s A Very Sweet Story

The story itself notes that Ford and Flockhart have “remained famously reclusive and low-key during their 19 years together.” Neither even have an Instagram page. With that in mind, how could OK! possibly know so many details about Ford’s vows? Anyone that would know such intimate details would never betray Flockhart and Ford by talking to a crummy tabloid.

These sources know so much because the story is made up. Ford and Flockhart did travel to Croatia earlier this month, but there’s no indication that they renewed their vows. There are loads of photos of Ford and Flockhart taking in the sights, yet no photos of any vow renewal. If the ceremony was so private that it had no witnesses whatsoever, then there’s really no way could be true.

Tired Narrative

OK! is obsessed with the idea of Ford and Flockhart renewing their vows. In February, the two were apparently traveling to Wyoming for a Valentine’s Day vow renewal. Ford was again the one supposedly organizing the ceremony. That never happened, and there’s no mention of it in this Croatian piece. Either Ford and Flockhart renew their vows every six months or this tabloid is just out of ideas.

These vow renewal stories aren’t limited to Ford and Flockhart. George and Amal Clooney were apparently renewing their vows last week. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi supposedly re-tied the knot in December. Despite being oddly supportive, it’s a tired trope nonetheless. Ford and Flockhart aren’t renewing their vows every time they take a vacation, so this story is false.