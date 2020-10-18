Report: Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez Battling Over Who Has 'Best Body'

First of all, how would Halle Berry and Jennifer Lopez be rivals? Lopez is known, first and foremost, for her music, though she has enjoyed quite a successful career as an actress as well. Berry, on the other hand, dedicated herself to her acting career early in life and has consistently progressed to become the legendary actress that she is today. It seems impossible that two women with as many accomplishments as these two share would engage in petty battles over who has “Hollywood’s best body.” These are two grown women with children of their own, not high schoolers or sorority girls on spring break.