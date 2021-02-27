Report: Hailey Baldwin Upset Justin Bieber Said She Was ‘Not Ready’ To Be A Mom

Was Hailey Baldwin upset with her husband Justin Bieber because he revealed she was “not ready” to have children? A tabloid recently claimed the supermodel ordered Bieber to stop revealing intimate details about their personal life. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can report back with our findings.

The National Enquirer reported in a recent edition that Hailey Baldwin was “fed up” with “kid-crazy” Justin Bieber’s “loose lips.” The trouble for the couple began when Bieber appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed some details about his and Baldwin’s plans to expand their family.

The singer told Ellen DeGeneres that he’d love to have a “little tribe” with his wife, adding, “I’m going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out.” That might be for a while yet, the pop star admitted, confessing that Baldwin was “not ready” to become a mom. This seemingly innocent admission wound up putting Bieber in the dog house when he got home, an insider told the tabloid.

“Hailey is really upset that Justin discussed their personal life in this way,” the source tattled. “She feels that intimate details about their family should be between them, not talked about on TV.” Bieber’s wife of two years made sure that her husband knew just how upset she was with him, the tipster continued. “She’s read Justin the riot act – telling him point blank that he’s not to divulge any more details about their life again!”

It’s strange that the tabloid would claim that Hailey Baldwin was upset about Justin Bieber talking about the couple’s plans for a family since the model has done the exact same thing in the past. Soon after she and Bieber married, Baldwin revealed in a 2018 Vogue Arabia interview, “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say that now, that’s a closer reality, but definitely not anytime soon.” That’s essentially no different than what Bieber said in his interview with DeGeneres.

More recently, Baldwin joked at PaleyFest, “We didn’t make any babies, so that’s that,” when asked about her and Bieber’s quarantine activities. Baldwin clearly has no trouble talking about her parenthood plans, so why would she have an issue with Bieber bringing up the subject? Logic dictates that she wouldn’t, which is why this story is impossible to believe.

This tabloid’s past treatment of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only made it easier for Gossip Cop to reach the conclusion that this story was false. The Enquirer had previously accused Baldwin of kicking her husband out of their bed because she was “grossed out” by his acne. We checked in with a source close to the singer who informed us the rumor was entirely untrue.

Just last summer, the tabloid claimed Baldwin wanted a break from Bieber because he was too “clingy.” In contrast, the two have openly admitted that they’ve enjoyed spending time together during quarantine and that they’ve grown closer as a result. This outlet has no clue what’s going on with the Biebers, but that doesn’t mean it will stop spinning false tales about them any time soon.

