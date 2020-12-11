Report: Gwyneth Paltrow Prefers 'Goop-Brand Sex Toys' To Husband Brad Falchuk

It’s also incredibly inappropriate, not to mention completely unsupported by any evidence, for the outlet and it’s almost certainly made up source to claim Paltrow preferred her “sex toys” to her husband. Paltrow’s brand, which contains a massive assortment of products, also happens to carry sex toys. While Paltrow is certainly proud of her brand and all of its assorted products, it’s definitely a stretch to suggest that Falchuk plays “second fiddle” to them. Other outlets, like the Enquirer’s sister outlet the Globe, have claimed in the past that Paltrow is “sex-obsessed” somehow for selling sex toys and having frank conversations about intimacy. Both publications were wrong, and way out of line, in their assertions.