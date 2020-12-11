Report: Gwyneth Paltrow Prefers 'Goop-Brand Sex Toys' To Husband Brad Falchuk

A tabloid claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow had “laid bare” her “intimacy issues” with husband Brad Falchuk. The outlet further reported that sources allegedly close to the actress snitched that things had gotten so bad, Paltrow preferred her “Goop-brand sex toys to her hubby in the sack.” Gossip Cop looked into the matter and can set the record straight.
“Gwyneth Sex Toy Chat Triggers Love Crisis Buzz” screamed the headline out of National Enquirer. Gwyneth Paltrow recently hosted a rare joint interview with her husband Brad Falchuk along with intimacy teacher Michaela Boehm. The nearly hour-long video was titled “How Do We Find Intimacy In Uncertain Times?” and this tabloid ruthlessly used it to justify its claims about Paltrow’s marriage.
The outlet, hiding behind so-called “insiders” and “Hollywood wags,” claimed that Paltrow’s “already shaky marriage” to Falchuk was getting even worse because she supposedly preferred her “Goop-brand sex toys” to her husband. In the video, Paltrow asked the intimacy teacher a question “for a ‘friend,’” explaining, “She’s having a real hard time feeling sexual and it’s not usually an issue but during this time she’s having a really hard time with it!”
Calling the question an “apparent veiled admission,” the tabloid asserted that the news of bedroom problems came as “no surprise” to the Avengers: Endgame actress’ “pals.” “Gwyneth makes no apologies,” the suspicious insider insisted, “She stands behind her products and LOVES using her sex toys!”
It’s a wonderful stress reliever for her, but Brad doesn’t enjoy playing second fiddle to a battery-operated lover!
It’s clear to Gossip Cop that this tabloid cherry-picked what it wanted out of the talk in order to portray the interview as more of a therapy session for Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow. While the couple did discuss their personal lives and issues, the question the tabloid used was, in fact, about a friend. It wasn’t a “veiled admission,” it was a question from a friend, just as Paltrow said it was.
It’s also incredibly inappropriate, not to mention completely unsupported by any evidence, for the outlet and it’s almost certainly made up source to claim Paltrow preferred her “sex toys” to her husband. Paltrow’s brand, which contains a massive assortment of products, also happens to carry sex toys. While Paltrow is certainly proud of her brand and all of its assorted products, it’s definitely a stretch to suggest that Falchuk plays “second fiddle” to them. Other outlets, like the Enquirer’s sister outlet the Globe, have claimed in the past that Paltrow is “sex-obsessed” somehow for selling sex toys and having frank conversations about intimacy. Both publications were wrong, and way out of line, in their assertions.
Being out of line and wrong is no new territory for the Enquirer. Gossip Cop has busted the tabloid in the past for its false claims about Paltrow and Falchuk. The outlet once claimed Paltrow was begging Falchuk to help her get acting roles. The actress didn’t need to bother, since she’d had steady work for years. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to trust an outlet that is so often foolishly wrong.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
