Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’

Is Gwen Stefani leaving The Voice because she was fired? That’s what one tabloid is claiming. Gossip Cop can correct the story.

‘The Voice’ Dropped Gwen Stefani?

A recent edition of In Touch is claiming that The Voice is kicking Gwen Stefani out of her turning chair. According to the article, Stefani thought Nick Jonas would just be keeping her seat warm, but she’d always “had her heart set on retuning. In fact, she was expecting it!” The brief piece insists that Stefani has concerns about Ariana Grande taking Jonas’ place. The article’s insider claims Stefani is worried because grande “is so popular that the show may decide to stick with her, which means Gwen may never return.”

The article goes on to speculate about how Blake Shelton, Stefani’s fiance and fellow Voice coach, is taking her absence. The inside source admits that “it’s a little awkward with Blake at the show right now, because the producers obviously don’t want to get him annoyed.” The source even goes on to say, “Blake keeps telling Gwen she’ll be back one day. She just has to be patient.”

Stefani Is Not On The Outs With ‘The Voice’

So, is The Voice really giving Stefani the boot? It’s highly unlikely. First of all, there’s nothing to suggest Stefani had plans to return to The Voice for its 20th season. On the contrary, Stefani is releasing new album this year, and likely has plans to tour once covid restrictions are lifted. Despite the alleged “insider” claims, there’s absolutely nothing to suggest there’s any tension between Stefani and anyone at The Voice.

This is clearly just the tabloid’s attempt to make drama out of Ariana Grande’s entrance to the show. Other than Shelton, the coaches are constantly being changed out on The Voice. There’s nothing suspicious about Stefani not returning for The Voice season 20. Most likely, Stefani is focusing on other things, and will possibly make a return to the show when it’s right.

The Tabloids On ‘The Voice’ Stars

This is far from the first time the tabloids have made up stories about Stefani and The Voice. Magazines love to speculate about Stefani and Shelton’s relationship and often claim they’re calling off their engagement, despite a total lack of proof. Additionally, the tabloids are often inventing drama between Stefani and Miranda Lambert, Shelton’s ex-wife. On a related note, there are also tabloid reports inventing drama between Voice coaches. Not long ago, a tabloid claimed Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson were feuding. Gossip Cop proved the claim was totally false.

