Report: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s Latest ‘Blowout Fight’ Almost ‘Derailed’ Their Wedding

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get into a huge fight before their wedding earlier this month? One tabloid is claiming the couple’s nuptial almost didn’t happen due to arguments over the couple’s future living arrangements. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Stefani Wasn’t Wearing Her Ring

After stepping out in public on June 25 without her engagement ring, In Touch is reporting Stefani had “a blowout fight” with Shelton before their wedding. An insider tells the publication that the couple got into an argument so bad, “she angrily took the ring off before their wedding.”

“Gwen and Blake have basically been inseparable for five and a half years, but planning the wedding really took a toll,” the source tries to explain. “There was a lot of pressure to have this massive, perfect bash for their friends, so they were both on the edge.” This is not the first time rumors have surfaced about the two’s possible wedding disagreements.

“They got to talking about where they’re going to live again,” the source spilled, indicating the country singer would prefer to live in Oklahoma as opposed to LA. Stefani “is a California girl through and through, and she is really close to her family there. She loves Oklahoma but doesn’t see herself living there full-time. So, Gwen and Blake had a huge fight about it… again.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The outlet then spends the last two paragraphs of the article using their “source” to contradict their own so-called reporting. “They can never stay mad at each other! Obviously, they patched things up and decided not to make any big decisions before the wedding so they could just enjoy their day,” the so-called insider said. Gossip Cop thinks if you buy a $13 million house in LA, then you’re probably planning to stay in LA. The couple will most likely split their time between the two cities, but with Shelton always consistently coaching The Voice every season, it makes sense he would want California as his home base.

As mentioned before, rumors about the couple’s wedding and personal lives have been swirling for months. The publication reported Stefani and Shelton were already married, with the former pregnant back in January. A few months before, the outlet claimed the couple’s fighting was creating tension on The Voice set. Around the same time, Stefani apparently walked out on Shelton because he hadn’t proposed yet. Obviously, this tabloid is clueless.

