Report: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Having A Baby, Secretly Married

Did Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani get married at the country music star’s Oklahoma ranch after finding out they were expecting their first child together? A tabloid reported nine months ago that Stefani had gotten pregnant with her fourth child, and Shelton’s first, which led to the “Minimum Wage” singer proposing on the spot. Gossip Cop investigated the story and can add some clarity to the rumor.
According to a report out of In Touch late last spring, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had finally gotten married in a simple but “special” ceremony after finding out Stefani was pregnant. A source told the outlet, “After years of enduring grueling rounds of IVF treatment without any success, Gwen had given up hope of being able to conceive again.” She and Shelton eventually gave up on their dream of having a child together and had allegedly begun looking into adoption. But then a miracle happened.
Once she stopped worrying about it and began focusing on other things, the source continued, “it happened – Gwen got pregnant.” At first, the former No Doubt frontwoman simply couldn’t believe the home pregnancy test she took was right. “She couldn’t get to a doctor because of lockdown,” the insider explained, “so she took two more tests over the course of two weeks before telling Blake!”
When she felt confident enough to let Shelton in on the good news, the tipster claimed, “He couldn’t believe it,” adding, “he got all emotional.” Apparently, Shelton was “so overcome with feelings of happiness and excitement,” he proposed to Stefani right then and there. “He always knew she was the one. After two divorces, he was just skittish about taking the plunge again. But the baby changed everything. Blake thought, ‘What’s the point of waiting around?’ With all the uncertainty in the world right now, he wanted to do something positive and uplifting.”
The tabloid then delved into a phony retelling of the supposed ceremony, noting that the vows took place via a video call with a justice of the peace. Stefani, who is a devout Catholic, “would have preferred to do it in a church,” but the source explained, “she didn’t want to put anyone at risk with the health crisis.” After the ceremony was over, the small, intimate party moved to the backyard, where Shelton grilled and sang Stefani “a love song he’d written about her.”
The tabloid went on to claim that there’d be no gender reveal party for the baby since Shelton thought they were “corny.” The alleged newlyweds also wanted it to be a surprise, though “Gwen hopes it’s a girl,” the tipster snitched. “She’s made no secret of wanting a daughter to dress in cute, pretty outfits. And she knows she’d be daddy’s little girl.” Almost as an afterthought, the tabloid said Shelton was a “fantastic father figure to Gwen’s kids,” but he’d “always wanted a family of his own,” the source added. “He has this smile on his face right now that you just can’t wipe off.”
It’s clear that this tabloid couldn’t have gotten the story more wrong if it tried. Not only are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani not married yet, but they also aren’t pregnant nine months ago. If the report was right about the surprise pregnancy, Stefani would either be near ready to give birth or would have already done so since this story was first published. In those months, Stefani and Shelton did announce their engagement, which also proves this tabloid’s tall tale about a secret video-call wedding to be false.
There’s also the fact that Stefani has sought out an annulment of her first marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for years now, which she was finally granted earlier this month. The tabloid, and its almost certainly fake source, were correct about Stefani being religious and preferring to marry in a church. That’s one reason why she and Shelton decided to wait before taking the plunge. Every single aspect of this story is completely wrong, but that’s nothing new for In Touch.
In 2019, the tabloid insisted Stefani was pregnant with, you guessed it, a baby girl. That false report came just months after Gossip Cop busted the outlet for claiming Stefani had hit Shelton with a marriage ultimatum. Last October, the supermarket gossip rag reported that Stefani had “walked out” on Shelton after he failed to propose on her birthday. There was zero truth to any of those rumors, yet In Touch printed the bogus reports anyway. Any outlet that’s wrong this often has to be doing it on purpose.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
