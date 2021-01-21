Report: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Having A Baby, Secretly Married

When she felt confident enough to let Shelton in on the good news, the tipster claimed, “He couldn’t believe it,” adding, “he got all emotional.” Apparently, Shelton was “so overcome with feelings of happiness and excitement,” he proposed to Stefani right then and there. “He always knew she was the one. After two divorces, he was just skittish about taking the plunge again. But the baby changed everything. Blake thought, ‘What’s the point of waiting around?’ With all the uncertainty in the world right now, he wanted to do something positive and uplifting.”