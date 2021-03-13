Report: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Married In Malibu

Have Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly tied the knot? The Voice stars are currently engaged, but one cover story reports the two got married in California. Gossip Cop investigates.

(Star)

‘$2 Million Ceremony On The Beach’

The cover story of Star shows Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in what looks like a wedding dress and tux and promises details on the couple’s Malibu wedding. The couple bickered over whether to get married down south or in California, but an insider says “the West coast won out because it’s just more practical.” The two are now finally getting ready for the wedding.

Shelton and Stefani have allocated $2 million for the big day, with an insider saying Stefani has selected a dress “that will really knock Blake over.” Stefani’s children will play a role in the ceremony, and there will be plenty of singing at the reception. The article concludes with an insider adding that “planning their dream wedding… is all they ever could have wished for and more.”

Bait And Switch

The cover of this tabloid is promising details on a wedding that hasn’t happened. This is a bait and switch story designed to convince people to buy this issue for wedding details, only to pull the rug out and reveal that the wedding hasn’t actually happened yet. Bait and switches stories are a common tabloid tactic to mislead people into buying magazines.

In reality, and as this tabloid admits in the story itself, Stefani and Shelton have not gotten married yet. People, a far more reputable source than the tabloid in question, actually reported that Stefani and Shelton do not want a large wedding. The wedding the couple is planning is the exact opposite of the wedding Star describes, so this story is about as bogus as it gets.

Another Annual Wedding

This tabloid runs a cover story detailing a Shelton and Stefani wedding on an annual basis. In 2018, the two apparently got hitched at Shelton’s ranch. The next year, the two had a $2 million ceremony, according to the tabloid, so apparently, for some reason, it’s deadset on that made-up figure. A year later, and the two were supposedly getting married in Shelton’s backyard again. The tabloid just alternates between lavish ceremonies with backyard weddings.

Seeing all the stories back to back like this really shows how untrustworthy this tabloid is. It also claimed Stefani was having twins last year, but no babies ever came. Whether or not Shelton and Stefani get married in the next year, you can expect Star to claim that they have. This bait and switch story is completely false.

