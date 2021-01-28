Report: Goldie Hawn 'Storms Out' On Kurt Russell After Fight

Have Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell been “butting heads” in quarantine? One tabloid insisted that the two movie stars’ “nonstop bickering” has even put their plans for a wedding on hold. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can set the record straight.
“Goldie & Kurt Butting Heads” read the headline out of OK! a few months back. Despite Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s “blissful” 37 years together, the tabloid claimed the two had hit a “serious rough patch” after quarantining together for six months. A source told the outlet, “Goldie and Kurt have been bickering nonstop since lockdown started.”
The couple’s squabbles eventually “came to a head” after one incident in particular, which the so-called “insider” left annoyingly vague. “Kurt did something that made Goldie mad and she let him have it,” the source described, leaving out any details of what Russell supposedly did to make Hawn so steamed, or what exactly Hawn “let him have.” Regardless, the tattler pressed forward, insisting, “She was so steamed that she stormed off to a separate room and stayed there.”
A large part of the problem between Russell and Hawn, the source continued, are the two’s “independent spirits,” which apparently hadn’t handled “being cooped up together day in and day out” very well. In fact, the source proclaimed, the experience had completely wrecked the two’s talks of marriage. “They were talking about getting married not long ago, before their annual holiday trip to Aspen, but that’s not happening now.”
“Instead,” the source went on, “Goldie’s planning a girls’ trip later in the year to lift her spirits. In the meantime, Kurt’s got some work to do to get back in her good graces!” Just what Russell did, exactly, to get out of Hawn’s “good graces” was never mentioned, the reader is forced to simply take the unknown, unverified source’s word on the matter.
There are many details, or lack thereof, about this story that roused Gossip Cop’s suspicion, but the supposedly derailed wedding plans were what really clinched the matter for us. Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been together for nearly 40 years and have been very open about why they’ve decided that marriage isn’t right for them. Despite the changes in their relationship over the years, they have remained deeply committed to one another, without getting married.
It doesn’t help that OK! has a history of making up stories about Hawn and Russell. This is the same tabloid that insisted in 2018 that the two had broken up after 35 years together. Gossip Cop determined that was utterly false at the time, and it’s even more laughable now. The tabloid’s sister outlet, the National Enquirer, has also run phony stories about the superstar pairing. Last fall, the disreputable gossip rag reported that Hawn had left Russell over his refusal to marry her. Since the pair are united in their beliefs about marriage, it was an easy enough rumor to dismiss.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
