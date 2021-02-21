Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kurt Russell raises a hand as he stands beside Goldie Hawn Celebrities Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

Did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell feel “disgusted” and “betrayed” over the fact that Kate and Oliver Hudson wanted to make peace with their father, Bill? One tabloid reported that the eldest two of Hawn’s children left the actress “heartbroken” after they extended an olive branch to their estranged father on the siblings’ podcast Sibling […]

 by Brianna Morton
A screengrab of the most of the cast from 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' Entertainment Willy Wonka Cast: Where Are They Now 50 Years Later?

Find out what the former cast members of Willy Wonka are doing today.

 by Deb Taylor
Prince Harry wears a blue jacket and walks with Meghan Markle, in a white dress Royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leaving California; Begging Queen Elizabeth For Second Chance?

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ready to leave California and return to the royal family? One tabloid claimed the royal renegades had made the “stark realization” that abandoning their royal duties was a “huge mistake” after less than two months of living in the US. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can clarify […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince William and Kate Middleton smiling together Royals Report: Prince William And Kate Middleton Have ‘Baby Fever’

Are Kate Middleton and Prince William trying for baby number four? One tabloid claims that Middleton has “baby fever.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Baby #4?’ According to Star, Prince William and Kate Middleton “have enjoyed the extended family time with” their children so much that it has “given Kate baby fever.” An insider said, “She loves […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

B
Brianna Morton
9:00 am, February 21, 2021
Kurt Russell raises a hand as he stands beside Goldie Hawn
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell feel “disgusted” and “betrayed” over the fact that Kate and Oliver Hudson wanted to make peace with their father, Bill? One tabloid reported that the eldest two of Hawn’s children left the actress “heartbroken” after they extended an olive branch to their estranged father on the siblings’ podcast Sibling Revelry. Gossip Cop investigated the rumors and can offer a fuller picture of what’s really happening in the world famous blended family. 

Family Torn Apart By ‘Ferocious Feud’

The Globe went heavy-handed with the melodrama in a recent issue and ran a piece titled: “Goldie Stabbed In The Heart!” The outlet went on to insist that a “ferocious feud” had ripped Goldie Hawn’s family right down the middle. The reason behind the supposed familial feud was an alleged peace offering Kate and Oliver Hudson gave their father, Bill. 

Goldie Hawn ‘Blindsided’

In a recent episode of Kate and Oliver’s podcast, Kate admitted that she’d been thinking about their father lately, as well as their paternal siblings. “We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with,” she confessed. The admission didn’t go over well with Hawn and her “lover of 37 years,” Kurt Russell. According to a source who spoke with the tabloid, Hawn was “heartbroken and felt betrayed” after her kids “blindsided” her by reaching out to their father. Russell was also “wounded to the core,” spies for the outlet reported. 

Oliver, Kate Hudson Want To End ‘Years Of Estrangement’

“There’s major uproar going on right now,” one insider explained. “Kate and Oliver have been very clear that they want to forgive Bill, get to know his other kids and let go of the bad blood that’s existed for most, if not all, of their adult lives.” Furthermore, the siblings think it’s “only right” to give their dad another shot “after all these years of estrangement and bitterness.” Despite their good intentions, however, the move has come as a “real kick in the teeth for Goldie and for Kurt, too.”  

Naturally the tabloid didn’t pass up the opportunity to bring up Bill Hudson’s 2015 public disowning of his two eldest children after Oliver posted a Father’s Day message to Instagram that read “Happy Abandonment Day….@katehudson.” It was accompanied by a photo of himself and Kate as children posing with their father. Bill said the post “was like a dagger to the heart,” adding, “I don’t want to see either of my eldest children ever again. It’s over.” 

He also accused Goldie Hawn and Russell of poisoning them against him growing up, which the two actors denied. As a result of all the past drama between them all, Russell and Hawn supposedly couldn’t help but feel that Kate and Oliver’s olive branch amounted to “a betrayal,” which has left them both in “a state of shock and disbelief.” 

Gossip Cop’s Not Too Sure

Nothing Kate Hudson said could realistically be taken as a “peace offering” to her father. In fact, she spent more time talking about her half-siblings than she did her father. She also said she’d thought about the fact that everyone was getting older and admitted, “it would be nice to connect a little bit — especially with my sisters.” That doesn’t squarely align with the tabloid’s narrative, so it’s no wonder it decided to leave that part out. 

Besides, it seems unlikely that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn would be too upset about their adult children reconnecting with their biological father. It’s especially hard to believe this tall tale because it’s the Globe. This outlet has an embarrassing habit of getting the story wrong when it comes to Russell and Hawn. 

Gossip Cop busted the outlet for claiming last May that the long-time couple planned to “finally” get married. Just a few months later, the tabloid reversed course and claimed the wedding was off, and that Russell was ready to walk out on Hawn. It’s obvious that this tabloid has issues with the truth. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.