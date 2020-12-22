Report: Goldie Hawn Finally Agrees To Marry Kurt Russell After 'Health Scares'

Gossip Cop's Take

If the part about Goldie Hawn’s supposed “cancer scare” was news to you, you’re not alone. The Enquirer, and other tabloids of similar untrustworthiness, have been the only publications to carry rumors about Hawn’s supposed brush with breast cancer. The actress has spoken out about breast cancer in the past, revealing that many women in her family had been afflicted with and died of the disease. It’s thoroughly distasteful for this tabloid to continue to push this rumor, even after Gossip Cop debunked it. There is no evidence that Goldie Hawn ever had cancer, and no reputable outlet would even entertain the idea of pushing that narrative.