Report: Goldie Hawn Finally Agrees To Marry Kurt Russell After 'Health Scares'

Did Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell finally decide to get married after 37 years together? One tabloid claimed a “cancer scare” helped contribute to Hawn’s desire to get hitched after all that time. Gossip Cop looked into the matter in order to get to the bottom of the rumor.
Earlier this year, the National Enquirer ran an article with the headline, “Wedding At Last For Goldie & Kurt!” The tabloid insisted that after 37 years of unmarried bliss, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn had decided to take a long-awaited walk to the altar. A source told the outlet,
Goldie is finally ready to take that trip down the aisle and Kurt is more than willing to go along for the ride.
Though she’d seemingly been long satisfied with being “live-in lovebirds” with Russell, sources claimed Hawn nevertheless had “a change of heart inspired by today’s topsy-turvy world and personal milestones!” “Goldie was really moved when the couple’s son, Wyatt, got married on Labor Day,” the source explained.
She realized then that she would want his future kids to know their grandma and grandpa were married, too!
In addition to wanting to get married for their children and grandchildren’s sake, there were darker forces supposedly pushing Hawn to want to get married. The outlet, citing its own 2017 report, claimed Hawn had undergone her own cancer scare which “insiders” claimed left the actress “shaken.” The report came after Hawn was spotted outside of a medical building in LA with a bandage over her chest, which a doctor, who’d likely never met Hawn let alone treated her, claimed was a “‘certain’ sign of a breast biopsy!”
Goldie’s had her share of health issues – and considering the years she’s spent with Kurt, she believes the time is right to tie the knot.
“They’ve loved being free spirits,” the insider went on to say, “but they feel an obligation to make it official for their children and grandchildren.” The source then described the alleged nuptials, which were supposedly supposed to take place during the summer at the couple’s Pacific Palisades home.
They want a small intimate, spiritual ceremony in their backyard with just their kids, their partners and grandkids present. It will be short and sweet and a fun family affair!
If the part about Goldie Hawn’s supposed “cancer scare” was news to you, you’re not alone. The Enquirer, and other tabloids of similar untrustworthiness, have been the only publications to carry rumors about Hawn’s supposed brush with breast cancer. The actress has spoken out about breast cancer in the past, revealing that many women in her family had been afflicted with and died of the disease. It’s thoroughly distasteful for this tabloid to continue to push this rumor, even after Gossip Cop debunked it. There is no evidence that Goldie Hawn ever had cancer, and no reputable outlet would even entertain the idea of pushing that narrative.
It’s also funny that the tabloid pushed the narrative that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were planning to get hitched this year when the couple themselves told People that they had zero interest in getting married at their age and see no reason to change their relationship. Despite those facts, this outlet, as it has done in the past, will likely continue to push this bogus narrative.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
