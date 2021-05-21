Report: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Finally Getting Married

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik tying the knot? That was what one tabloid was reporting this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking up on the rumor.

Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Planning ‘Wedding & A Baby’?

Last year, OK! reported that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were planning to tie the knot after they announced that they were expecting. The tabloid insisted that as Hadid celebrated her 25th birthday, she was also celebrating the news of her and Malik’s engagement. The magazine reported that Hadid was sure Malik was the one, and the pregnancy only confirmed that.

“The baby has changed everything. Gigi’s always said Zayn was the only guy for her, and she’s treating the pregnancy as a sign that they’re meant to be together forever,” an inside source spilled to the tabloid. The magazine also insisted that Hadid’s family has really warmed up to Malik since their rocky start in 2015. “There was always this underlying awkwardness in the room when everyone was together, but he’s worked hard to overcome his shyness, and that’s helped her family see an entirely new side to him” the insider explains.

Now Malik is reportedly becoming a part of the Hadid family and they couldn’t be happier. “They got to know him better over the last few months and are excited to make him part of their circle,” assured the source. The pair is reportedly planning a laid-back family-only ceremony as soon as they can, but the priority of course is to keep Hadid happy and healthy as she gets ready to deliver.

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Planning ‘Intimate’ Wedding Ceremony?

A year has passed since this report was published, and there have been no credible reports of an engagement for the young parents. In the time since the report, Hadid and Malik welcomed their baby girl into the world, and it’s clear they’re happier than ever. While it’s totally possible for the couple to tie the knot in the future, there’s simply no evidence that it’s in their plans. They seem completely focused on the newest member of their family.

Besides, OK! is unreliable when it comes to celebrity engagements to say the least. The tabloid recently reported that Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott were secretly married in Vegas. Then, the magazine falsely reported that Leonardo DiCaprio was getting married to his girlfriend, Camila Morrone. More recently, the publication even claimed that Halle Berry was secretly engaged. It’s obvious that the tabloid has a bad reputation when it comes to crying “wedding bells.”

