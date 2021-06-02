Report: George Clooney ‘Taking Break’ From Marriage, Staying With Friends

Are George Clooney and wife Amal taking a break? One tabloid seemed to think so back in March. The outlet claimed Clooney wasn’t quarantining at home anymore and was instead staying with friends. Gossip Cop is investigating the claim.

Is George Clooney Staying With His Friend?

After the Ocean’s 11 star was spotted in Los Angeles with a full backpack, Woman’s Day speculated that Clooney had moved out of the Studio City mansion he shares with his wife and two children. Because he had been also seen hanging out with long-time friend Rande Gerber, the outlet alleged their bro nights out were used by Clooney to blow off some marital steam. “Rande has provided a very attentive ear for decades during their men’s nights at Craig’s [an LA restaurant] and on this evening, in particular, they were talking very seriously and intensely,” a secret source from the eatery spilled, before adding Clooney seemed to be getting something off his chest to his friend.

With rumors constantly swirling that the Clooneys are headed toward divorce, it’s not a surprise Gerber’s friendship with The Midnight Sky actor is the latest narrative to come out. “He’s made it clear that if George needs somewhere to stay, even for a few days if discussions over their marriage become too intense he is more than welcome to stay in Malibu with him” and wife Cindy Crawford, the source gushed. “I wouldn’t be surprised if that was where George was heading with his backpack.”

The Old Bait-And-Switch

Gossip Cop can say this story is misleading. Using the old bait-and-switch technique, the publication makes you think they are going to answer the question of if Clooney moved out. Not only do they not answer the question, but they ask it again at the end through a speculative lens.

Amal and George Clooney are more likely doing fine in their marriage. In fact, you could join them on a dinner date. In early May, Clooney announced a contest through Omaze where he would fly the lucky winner and a guest to Italy’s Lake Como for a date with himself and his wife in exchange for a small donation to the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

This kind of gossip nonsense is nothing new for the Clooneys. In March, the same publication ran another report saying Clooney was cheating on his wife with Julia Roberts when the two actors were filming a new movie together away from their partners. Gossip Cop pointed out that it was COVID-related protocols, not the alleged affair keeping Amal and the kids away.

