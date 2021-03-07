Report: George Clooney ‘Leaving Hollywood’ To Be A ‘Full-Time Dad’

George Clooney and his wife, Amal, are obviously deeply happy with their family. The two have been enjoying their time together with their twin toddlers despite being under lockdown, but one outlet says that it’s been so nice that George is ready to do it full-time. Here’s what we know.

George Clooney’s Ready To Leave

“George: My Life As A Dad” reads the headline in Life & Style. According to the magazine, George is “relishing every moment” of fatherhood, and the extra time he’s been able to spend with his kids is making him strongly consider retirement to focus on being a full-time dad. Between doing “two or three loads of laundry a day [and] dishes all day long,” he’s had the time to think about how he’d prefer being a “hand-on dad” to his twins.

“He tells friends he contemplates leaving Hollywood to become a full-time parent all the time. Those children are his No. 1 priority these days, not work.” With the family quarantining together in their Los Angeles mansion, the outlet’s sources say that George is more interested in housework than Hollywood. As the star himself has said, he’s been working on furniture, building fences for the family dog, sewing tears and rips in both of the kids’ clothes, and even doing in-home haircuts for himself and his son.

He Is A Great Dad

To give this tabloid a little credit, it’s absolutely right that George Clooney is excelling at fatherhood. In recent interviews, he’s done nothing but gush about his family and the time they’re getting to spend together. His talents aren’t limited to just acting, and he seems more than competent with a needle and thread. Heck, he even caused the vacuum tool he uses to cut his hair to sell out almost instantly when he mentioned how much he loved it.

That being said, he’s doing what most parents would like to be doing right now by staying safe in a pandemic and keeping his kids happy and healthy. However, that doesn’t mean that he’s going around blabbing about retirement. Countless productions are still on hiatus and the entertainment industry as a whole has nowhere near the same levels of activity it did two years ago. However, George has got a busy career ahead of him still and already has several commitments in place. In fact, he’s actually directing a film in Boston now. There’s no retirement in the works.

A Final Note

It’s nice to see Life & Style treating George Clooney with some respect, but that hasn’t always been the case. Its insiders have previously said that he was actually trapped in a miserable marriage with Amal, which turned out to be false. Prior to that, the tabloid reported that he was actually separated from his wife. While the outlet was right that he’s a good dad, it’s wrong about nearly everything else it’s said about the actor.

