Report: George Clooney Forced To Stop Drinking After Health Scare By Wife Amal

George Clooney's health scare while preparing for The Midnight Sky had plenty of people worried, including his wife, Amal. One outlet reports that in the aftermath of his hospitalization, she's ordered him to stay sober, much to his displeasure. Here's what we know.
"Clooney's Dry Spell Makes Amal's Life Hell!" says the clever headline in the National Enquirer. According to the outlet, the "irritable" actor has been squabbling with his wife over his drinking habit. "His wife was all over him about ditching his drinking after he was hospitalized in December," an insider explains. "She wants him to take care of himself so he can properly take care of his family."
George was stricken with pancreatitis after losing weight for his latest movie, and so Amal "convinced him to go cold turkey" to recover. "People are predicting George and Midnight Sky will get nominations, and Amal wants to ensure he looks his best to send a message to Hollywood that he's back and better than ever!" the snitch adds. George, meanwhile, has been forcing himself to go along with it despite "jonesing for his evening cocktail" and growing frustration. "He's feeling better and looks great, but he's been a real pain in the butt. Even Amal is looking forward to when he can safely have a couple of drinks again!"
For clarity's sake, we feel like it's important to point out that George Clooney was hospitalized from what he said was losing weight too quickly and too recklessly — it had and has nothing to do with alcohol. It seems like the Enquirer just felt like it'd be an easy narrative given his association with his tequila brand, Dos Amigos. George also told People in December that he and Amal haven't had any arguments despite being in lockdown together, so we think it's safe to say that there's no squabbling between the two happening.
In a recent interview with Good Morning America, host George Stephanopoulos asked the actor how he was making it through quarantine with his two toddlers, to which George Clooney replied with a smile, "Well, you know, I drink mostly, George, I drink." Obviously, he was joking, but the actor hasn't become an awards season teetotaler. While we'd always like to see George Clooney getting the awards he deserves, it is worth noting that The Midnight Sky holds a 51 percent rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and its only Golden Globe nomination is for its score. If George is waiting to drink until after the movie sweeps the awards, he'd be waiting for quite some time.
The Enquirer loves to pick on the Clooneys' personal lives, and the drinking jab is no exception. It's reported that Amal was shocked over a "love child" scandal a while back, and it's even claimed that George had fled his home to get away from his wife. If there's anyone that should be worried about looking foolish, it's this tabloid.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.