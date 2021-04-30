Report: George Clooney Fighting With Amal Over How To Spend His 60th Birthday

Are George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney really arguing over how to spend the former E.R. actor’s upcoming 60th birthday? One tabloid is suggesting so. Gossip Cop investigates to shed light on the truth.

Clooneys At Odds

On May 6th, Mr. Clooney turns the big 6-0, and a tabloid source claims his wife is being a bit of a birthday buzzkill. Ok! reports that “George wants a big, booze-soaked, sky’s-the-limit birthday bash in an exotic locale like Mexico or Italy with his old drinking buddies, like Rande Gerber.” However, the source says, “Amal is pushing for a quiet family celebration at home with their children, Alexander and Ella, which has led to a few arguments.” The insider adds, “Amal’s not into the idea of a week-long party with celebs she has nothing in common with.”

The Oscar winner, who recently wrapped up shooting The Tender Bar in Massachusetts apparently figures it’s his chance to finally let off some steam and that it’s his choice on how to mark the milestone occasion. “He wants Amal and the other wives to come and join in on the fun, but watching George get wasted certainly isn’t her idea of a good time. She sees nothing wrong with dinner at home,” a supposed source concludes. Heavy emphasis on the supposed, because this is a frightfully generic quote.

Not Thrilled About His Birthday

Where should Gossip Cop begin with this? First of all, the article spun its narrative in a way that suggests Mr. Clooney is excited about his upcoming birthday, wanting to celebrate in extravagant ways with lots of booze in an exotic location and that his wife is killing that vibe. However, the famous actor told People that, “while he’s still happy and blessed, he’s less than thrilled about turning sixty.” He even joked that “I’m not thrilled with it but it’s better than dead. So I’ll take it. I got two options. The older you get, the lower your bar gets.” This hardly sounds like someone who wants to celebrate in any sort of sensational way. In fact, he’s probably perfectly content to celebrate with a nice family dinner.

Secondly, it’s widely known that Mr. Clooney has closely followed and respected the social distancing guidelines spurred by the pandemic. Not only has he been spotted less, presumably remaining indoors or at home, he also backed Tom Cruise after a video recording leaked, observing Cruise yelling rather confrontationally at two of his staff members for breaking the social distance protocols. In response, Clooney says, “He didn’t overreact because it’s a problem. People have to understand that and have to be responsible.” Although he mentioned he would have handled his words and tone differently, he clearly expressed respect for Cruise wanting to follow rules closely. Therefore, even though current protocols are being lifted, it’s doubtful he’d want to gather with a large group of people, drinking nonetheless.

Finally, the larger narrative pervading this story – that Clooney and his wife are fighting – is typical and old tabloid “news.” The supermarket tabloids love to suggest this with every new photo or quote that emerges, even when totally unrelated. Last year NW claimed the spouses were having a third baby to save their marriage and Globe asserted that a claustrophobic Clooney was taking a break from his wife after being forced into lockdown together. Yet, in that same People article mentioned above, Clooney gushes that despite aging, he’s otherwise really enjoying life. He literally said he feels blessed in his marriage to Mrs. Clooney and the family they share. AKA, the duo isn’t fighting over superficial matters like a birthday party. Most celebrities and regular people understand that parties have and will continue to look differently until the pandemic passes.

Yet, this hasn’t slowed the dubious tabloids from suggesting otherwise. Unsurprisingly, OK! already attempted this story back in January, saying that Clooney was planning multiple birthday parties in the US, UK and Mexico despite restrictions. Gossip Cop holds its stance that the actor isn’t planning any extravagant or potentially unsafe parties.

More News From Gossip Cop

Josh Duggar Arrested By Feds In Arkansas

Best Mother’s Day Gifts To Make Your Mom Feel Like A Celeb

Everything That Went Down With Demi Lovato’s Frozen Yogurt Shop Feud

Carrie Underwood’s Relationship ‘On The Brink’ Over Husband’s ‘Roving Eye’?

Jennifer Aniston ‘Blindsided’ By Brad Pitt Love Child?