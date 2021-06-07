Report: George, Amal Clooney ‘Living Separate Lives’ In Trial Separation

George Clooney and his wife Amal are a hot topic for many gossip publications these days. In April, one tabloid claimed the couple was going through a trial separation. Gossip Cop investigates.

George, Amal Clooney Testing Out Trial Separation?

“A busy work schedule has left the couple divided in every sense,” New Idea reported earlier this year. Apparently, the parents of 3-year-old twins spent much of 2021 apart due to the actor’s film schedule. The outlet alleges Amal reached her breaking point when George’s project would take him 17 hours away. According to the publication, the couple’s friends are considering the time apart as “something of a split.”

“Far from thrilled” by the situation, the mom-of-two plans to keep her kids in LA and not uproot them. An insider added, “She has a good mind to change that plan and bring them along to Australia – and let George contain the chaos when they’re running riot on the movie set and getting under people’s feet. If George wants to save their marriage it’s bet he foes along with it.”

The source goes on to mention how three-year-old twins can be a handful (shocker!) and raising them during the pandemic is taking its toll. George’s lax parenting style is not helping apparently.

“Him vanishing into thin air and leaving her to undo all his bad habits fills her with resentment,” the source added before reiterating several more times that Clooney is a less than ideal parent. The outlet concludes the article indicating the separation could be indefinite. “A permanent split has been floated a couple of times, but George is determined not to give up – he knows a divorce won’t come cheap.”

Tabloids Can’t Get The Story Straight

New Idea can’t make its mind. Is the separation due to irreconcilable differences or George Clooney’s shooting schedule? This article seems to throw everything at the wall to see what sticks, from bad parenting, to unruly children, to jealous feelings directed at Julia Roberts who is working with George again on the upcoming Ticket To Paradise.

Ultimately, the publication is just cashing in on recent rumors the couple is going through a rough spot. The outlet has gotten the story wrong before. In December, they reported Amal was fed up with George’s behavior and their relationship was “in trouble.” Luckily Gossip Cop was there to debunk it quoting a recent interview Clooney gave to ET. “She is gorgeous and funny and all of the things… She is the smartest person in every room she walks in. I am always very proud to be standing next to her.” In short, the Clooney’s are fine.

