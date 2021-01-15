Report: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage 'In Crisis'

Country legend Garth Brooks has been married to fellow musician Trisha Yearwood for 15 years now. One tabloid claims their days are numbered after Yearwood told Brooks to clean himself up. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Globe, Brooks’ “sloppy habits during nine months of lockdown have iron-willed wife Trisha Yearwood in a tizzy.” Friends of the couple tell the tabloid “their marriage is dangling by a thread after she clobbered the slob with a strict set of house rules.” Yearwood has hung the rules up around the house “where he’ll see it,” and this has upset Brooks.
Brooks “is ready to walk unless they can find middle ground… that doesn’t include Trisha calling all the shots.’ The main culprit is Brook’s hygiene and “his constant whistling.” The article concludes with an insider saying “Trisha rules the roost and Garth must follow if he wants to keep the peace. But that’s getting harder.”
Take a step back and realize this story is basically saying a married couple of 15 years is about to break-up because Brooks doesn’t shower and whistles too much. It’s an absurd story with no foot in reality. Brooks and Yearwood are as close as ever. The Kennedy Center will honor Garth Brooks in 2021 and Yearwood took to Twitter to congratulate her husband of 15 years.
These are not words coming from a marriage in crisis. There are endless examples of how devoted Brooks and Yearwood remain to each other, so Gossip Cop is busting this silly crisis story.
Brooks and Yearwood are frequent targets of Globe. It claimed their marriage was exploding in 2019. A year later they were breaking up over Miranda Lambert. Brooks and Yearwood are still together, so clearly those stories were completely made-up. If this tabloid actually had insight into this couple’s personal life then they apparently would’ve divorced at least twice by now.
This isn’t even the first time this tabloid has targeted Brooks over his health habits. Just a few months ago it said the two had given up on losing weight in quarantine because they “can’t resist polish off” dish after dish. It’s a problematic and cruel narrative that had no legitimate evidence to back it up. Brooks and Yearwood are not about to break-up over dieting or otherwise, so it’s safe to say you should disregard anything and everything Globe has to say about the couple.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
