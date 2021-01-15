Report: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Marriage 'In Crisis'

This isn’t even the first time this tabloid has targeted Brooks over his health habits. Just a few months ago it said the two had given up on losing weight in quarantine because they “can’t resist polish off” dish after dish. It’s a problematic and cruel narrative that had no legitimate evidence to back it up. Brooks and Yearwood are not about to break-up over dieting or otherwise, so it’s safe to say you should disregard anything and everything Globe has to say about the couple.