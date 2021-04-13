Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

Ozzy Osbourne had a rough 2019, and 2020 wasn’t exactly the best year for anyone. One outlet says that the Black Sabbath frontman could now be approaching his final days. Here’s what we know.

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Tour

“Fears Ozzy Is Rocking Himself To The Grave!” declared one headline in the National Enquirer. Alongside a photo of a grey-haired and hunched over Ozzy Osbourne, the outlet said that his “frail and feeble appearance has friends fearing” that his planned 2022 comeback tour will kill him. The article made sure to remind readers that Osbourne has publicly declared that the only time he’d consider retirement was when he was in the grave. “Nobody disputes he has the heart of a lion, and it’s great to see him out and about again, recording music and talking the good talk,” a source told the Enquirer. “But ultimately, Ozzy is a sickly guy who needs to protect himself — not charge around trying to delude himself by living life at a pace that doesn’t make sense anymore!”

Osbourne’s most recent tour, No More Tours II, ended early due to the rocker needing treatment after a series of health scares. A staph infection, Parkinson’s disease, and a fall, combined with the global pandemic to put a yearslong pause on the tour. “But he won’t let the pain stop him,” the insider argued. “He can’t wait to get back on stage. But everyone’s afraid his drive and desire will be the things that eventually kill him!”

Is Ozzy Osbourne Okay?

Oddly enough, the tabloid reiterated that his closest friends and family were the ones worried about the musician, but the story doesn’t bother mentioning how the person closest to Ozzy Osbourne feels. When Ozzy and his wife, Sharon, announced that No More Tours II was back on for 2022, Sharon was honest about how her husband’s health and recovery were affected by the pandemic.

“It kind of set him back, but he’s back to where he was before the pandemic,” she told My Planet Rocks. “Since he’s been back working with the physio and every day I see an improvement, but it’s hard for Ozzy because you don’t see yourself as you really are. He’s getting there, he is. He will be back and be on that stage!”

While his health concerns are serious, the Enquirer is making up a story based on almost nothing. Yes, celebrities that are notorious for their abuse of drugs and alcohol who also have a history of severe health issues could die at some point. However, it’s going a bit far to say that all of Ozzy Osbourne’s inner circle thinks he’s ready to croak the second he wails into a microphone on stage.

We don’t know how his friends feel, but from what we can tell, Ozzy seems to be doing just fine. He was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and his video message to the WWE had him looking and sounding the same as ever, and it even included his trademark indecipherability.

Someone Has It Out For Ozzy

Though the Enquirer pretends like it’s merely passing on a message from concerned friends, the truth is that the tabloid has been counting down the days until the Osbourne patriarch dies. Even just this week, it roped him into Sharon Osbourne’s scandal and exit from The Talk by claiming that the whole situation was pushing him to an early grave. Back when news first broke of Ozzy’s health fears in 2019, the Enquirer was already declaring that he wouldn’t see 2020. Ozzy Osbourne is far from immortal, but the Enquirer still has no idea about his health or future whatsoever.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Gwen Stefani Fired By ‘The Voice’

Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

Chrissy Metz Weight Loss: How The ‘This Is Us’ Star Lost Over 100 Pounds