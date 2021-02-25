Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Are the stars of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna Gaines, feuding with Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier? A report this week claims the Gaines believe the Mississippi spouses are copying their every move. Gossip Cop looks into the rumor and can explain what’s really going on.

Bad Blood Between ‘Fixer Upper,’ ‘Home Town’ Stars?

This week’s issue of OK! reports that Fixer Upper’s Chip and Joanna Gaines and Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier are “majorly at odds.” According to an insider who spoke with the outlet, Chip and Joanna are certain that Erin and Ben are “nice people,” but think the younger couple’s “designs just don’t measure up” to theirs. It doesn’t help matters that the two couples are “fiercely competitive,” but face endless comparisons which “bug them to no end.” As a result, a series of turf battles have been brewing between the home improvement stars.

As Joanna and Chip get set to finally launch their Magnolia Network, they’ve been plagued by delays, and now they’re “feeling the heat” from Ben and Erin’s rising popularity. A source tells the tabloid, “When Chip and Jo left the network, execs scrambled to find a carbon copy. In Chip and Jo’s estimation, Erin and Ben don’t even come close.”

Chip, Joanna Gaines Think Napiers Are ‘Copying’ Them?

The tabloid notes that both the Gaines and the Napiers have expanded their brands into brick-and-mortar stores, which has supposedly been another point of tension between the two couples. “It irritates Chip and Jo to see Erin and Ben copying everything they do,” the snitch claims. “Jo particularly wishes Erin would stop ridiculing her minimalist design with her own cluttered grandmillennial style.”

Ben, Erin Napier Think Gaines’ Have ‘Gone Hollywood?’

The bad blood is entirely “mutual,” the insider adds. “Behind the scenes, Erin says Jo’s ‘gone Hollywood,’ kissing up to celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Jimmy Fallon.” The Napiers are apparently also upset that “Chip and Jo feature their five children on TV, while they’re striving to give their 3-year-old daughter, Helen, a normal childhood.”

Things are bound to get worse after Magnolia Network eventually launches, the source concludes. saying, “The Napiers may be tempted to step up their game and develop their own TV network. The truth is, they have everything it takes to be as successful as their predecessors – whether Chip and Jo want to believe it or not.” Every word of this story is complete and utter nonsense.

Here’s What’s Really Going On

There is absolutely no “bad blood” between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Home Town’s Ben and Erin Napier. Though the two couples are in the same business, there’s zero evidence, outside of the word of a nameless, faceless “insider,” that a rivalry exists between them. In fact, a rep for Joanna outright denied rumors of bad blood. The two couples can host home renovation shows without feuding with each other, but that isn’t nearly dramatic enough for OK! to report on, which is why it exaggerated the issue.

It’s difficult to trust a tabloid that gets the story wrong as often as this shady outlet does. Gossip Cop has debunked many of this magazine’s stories about Joanna and Chip Gaines’ relationship. Last summer, the outlet claimed the spouses were fighting over their Fixer Upper reboot which supposedly ruined the couple’s plans to have a sixth baby. We found the story utterly ridiculous. There was also the report last fall that insisted the two were fighting over money. Gossip Cop reached out to the couple’s spokesperson, who informed us there was no truth to the rumor. We wouldn’t put it past the tabloid to completely make up this so-called feud since it hasn’t been exactly truthful in the past.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kim Kardashian Already Has Her First Celebrity Suitor After Divorce Filing

Princess Eugenie ‘Stung’ By Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Announcement?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Brooke Shields Barely Back To Walking After Major Injury

YNW Melly: Everything You Need To Know About The Rapper’s Double Murder Case