Report: Felicity Huffman Seen Without Wedding Ring, Living ‘Separate Lives’ From William H Macy

Are Felicity Huffman and William H Macy living “separate lives”? A tabloid says Huffman’s 11-day stint in prison “took a serious toll” on the couple, which was why the actress stepped out without her wedding ring. Gossip Cop investigates the story.

Felicity Huffman, William H Macy Living ‘Separate Lives’

This week’s issue of Woman’s Day claims that Felicity Huffman’s recent trip to prison had been a “death sentence” for her marriage to Shameless star William H Macy. Under the headline “Felicity Huffman Desperate Divorcee?” the tabloid reports that the actress had recently been spotted out running errands “solo and looking somber.” The outlet also notes that Huffman wasn’t wearing her wedding ring.

Although Macy once described the pair’s relationship as a “fairytale marriage,” things began to turn for the worse after Huffman was caught up in the college admissions scandal. As a result, the actress was sentenced to a 14-day stay in prison, though she was released after serving 11 days.

Now sources insist that the couple, who the outlet claims haven’t been seen in public together for months, have been living “separate lives.” Even more shocking, this has supposedly been going on both before and after the actress reported in for her sentence. Gossip Cop has thoroughly looked into the matter and can put a definitive end to the rumors.

Here’s What Gossip Cop Discovered

There’s a reason why Felicity Huffman wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, and it’s a surprisingly simple one.Before she stopped at the grocery story, she went on a hike with her dogs. Losing a wedding ring while out on a hike would obviously be a nightmare, so Huffman likely chose to leave it at home. The tabloid completely left out the hike in order to better sell the story, even though it left out an important part of the picture. This isn’t even the first time Huffman decided to go without her wedding ring while out on a hike, so clearly this tabloid has no clue what it’s talking about.

Furthermore, Huffman was photographed being dropped off at the airport by her husband just days ago, which is about the most domestic scene there is. It’s far more likely that the reason the two haven’t been spotted out together is because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic rather than some sort of marital turmoil. The two’s marriage is clearly chugging along just fine, despite this outlet’s dire speculations.

This tabloid has predicted that Huffman and Macy would divorce in the past over the college admissions scandal, but it still hasn’t happened. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted Woman’s Day for claiming the pair would divorce after Huffman completed her jail sentence. A rep for the couple refuted the rumor. Other tabloids have also tried to predict the demise of the marriage, but each report wound up being completely bogus.

