Report: Faith Hill Didn't Want Tim McGraw Going On Tour Alone

Was Faith Hill “hesitant” about letting husband Tim McGraw “off the leash” to go on a solo tour? One tabloid claimed the “Breathe” singer was “fuming” over McGraw’s decision to hit the road on his own over fears of a relapse as well as Hill’s fear of being left behind. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and can clarify the issue.
“Faith Frets Over Tim’s Solo Tour!” read the headline over an article from the National Enquirer, which claimed famed country music star Faith Hill was worried about letting her husband Tim McGraw go on tour by himself. The condescending article details McGraw’s previous struggles with alcohol and drug addiction in a clear attempt to paint McGraw, who has been sober since 2008, as a relapse risk. Though McGraw had “sworn he’s left his hard-partying habits behind,” Hill was supposedly “hesitant about letting him off the leash,” according to suspicious “tipsters” who spoke with the outlet.
Besides the possibility of a potential relapse, if she wasn’t around, a pal explained Hill was also “peeved” over her husband’s plans because their Soul2Soul: The World Tour had made over $100 million between 2017 and 2018 “and she was eyeing another double act!” A so-called “friend” tattled,
But Tim told Faith he can’t completely tie his career to hers, and he’s got to go out on his own.
According to “other sources,” McGraw had also been looking forward to “hanging out with the guys in his band,” which was causing Hill to “feel left out.” The singer was especially upset because she’d been “raring to revitalize her career” now that the couple’s daughters were grown. A “friend” explained, “They’re at loose ends now looking at the next stage of their lives together,” adding,
She hoped their new life would include touring and going on extended vacations. But Tim seems intent on going his own way, which really hurts her.
Of course, Covid-19 largely put a stop to most live music this year, including Tim McGraw’s Here On Earth Tour, but there was no shortage of falsehoods in this article. If Faith Hill had just closed out a tour a year earlier that made more than $100 million, why would she suddenly need to “revitalize”her career? It seems like her career is going very well indeed, without needing another “double act” to lean on. Hill is incredibly successful in her own right, and a multi-award winning artist. This outlet also implies that McGraw was seeking space from his wife, but the two have spent quarantine together with their daughters, and seem to be enjoying each other's company thus far.
Besides, Gossip Cop has called this outlet out in the past for its fear-mongering about the possibility of McGraw relapsing. The reporting was wrong then, and it just as wrong now. This is also the same outlet that once claimed Faith Hill was planning to one-up her husband by releasing her own memoir. That prediction still hasn’t come true. Everything this tabloid publishes should be taken with a grain of salt.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.