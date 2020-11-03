Report: Faith Hill Didn't Want Tim McGraw Going On Tour Alone

Of course, Covid-19 largely put a stop to most live music this year, including Tim McGraw’s Here On Earth Tour, but there was no shortage of falsehoods in this article. If Faith Hill had just closed out a tour a year earlier that made more than $100 million, why would she suddenly need to “revitalize”her career? It seems like her career is going very well indeed, without needing another “double act” to lean on. Hill is incredibly successful in her own right, and a multi-award winning artist. This outlet also implies that McGraw was seeking space from his wife, but the two have spent quarantine together with their daughters, and seem to be enjoying each other's company thus far.